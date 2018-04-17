One-Day Symposium: The United Kingdom and Ireland in the White House

Speakers include Professor Kathleen Burk, Merlo Kelly, Brian O'Connell, Edward Lengel, William Seale, Surveyor of the Queen's Works of Art Rufus Bird, and White House Curator Lydia Tederick. The event will also feature Charles Jones, a stonemason from Scotland, who will carve a Double Scottish Rose similar to those seen above the White House North Door. Former White House Correspondent Ann Compton will moderate a panel of all featured speakers in the late afternoon.

The symposium includes a luncheon featuring menus from past White House state dinners with United Kingdom and Irish leaders. A reception concludes the event with traditional Irish music.

WHEN: Thursday, May 3, 8AM-5:00PM

WHERE: The White House Historical Association, 1610 H St. NW, Washington, D.C.

EVENT SCHEDULE

8:00am-9:00am: Registration and light breakfast in Decatur House Parlors

9:00am-9:15am: Welcome and Overview, with remarks from His Excellency Sir Kim Darroch, U.K. Ambassador to the United States, and His Excellency Daniel Mulhall, Irish Ambassador to the United States

9:15am-10:00am: Keynote: 200 Years of the United Kingdom and Ireland in the White House: A Historic Panorama

Topic : The relationships between the U.S., the U.K. and Ireland, highlighting important moments in our shared history.

Speaker : Professor Kathleen Burk, University College London.

10:00am-11:00am: Keynote: James Hoban and the White House

Topic : Architect James Hoban's work in Ireland and the United States

Speakers : Brian O'Connell, Dublin-based architect; Merlo Kelly, University College Dublin, Architecture and Landscape Design

Moderator: Dr. Edward Lengel, renowned World War I historian and advisor to WHHA

11:00am-11:45am: Keynote: Scottish Stonemasons in the White House

Topic : Scottish stonemasons' role in the construction of the Executive Mansion

Speakers : Charles Jones, Stonemason with Historic Environment Scotland; William Seale, distinguished White House Historian

12:00pm-1:30pm: Luncheon

Selection of traditional Irish dance tunes, slow airs, and O'Carolan compositions with Alex Boatright and toasts from Stewart McLaurin, Mary Streett, Randolph Churchill, and Christopher Moran.

1:45pm-3:00pm: Keynote: Influences on Decorative Art and Design in the White House

Topic : Influences of U.K. and Irish decorative arts on the White House Collection

Speakers : Rufus Bird, Surveyor of The Queen's Works of Art, The Royal Collection Trust; Lydia Tederick, White House Curator

3:00pm-3:45pm: Panel of all presenters and speakers. Moderated by Ann Compton

4:00pm-5:00pm: Reception in Decatur House Courtyard featuring traditional Irish music and spirits.

