One Day Virtual Management Skills Training Course: August 15, 2022 - Examine the Ways to Overcome Challenges in Communication, Supervision, Inclusion and Accountability

The "Virtual Management Skills Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This interactive training course will examine the ways to overcome challenges in communication, supervision, inclusion and accountability.
Every manager wants to lead a group of high performing, productive and motivated professionals, who in turn want good working relationships with colleagues, co-workers and managers. But how can this best be achieved when working virtually and online most of the time...?
The programme will be based on recent research and latest best practice on how to lead, direct and interact with your team virtually, including freelance and overseas staff.
Key topics will include:
- Communicating effectively for clarity and rapport
- Maintaining focus, priorities and production
- Managing employees for responsibility and accountability
- Task and time management for you and your staff
- Maintaining team relationships and motivation
- How to spot and improve low morale and mental health
- Maximising online collaborative working
Why you should attend
- Discuss technology and online skills for remote, virtual and online team working
- Learn how to grow, develop, coach and train your team for the online only challenge
- Examine proven techniques and new methods to improve staff productivity and output - working from home and remotely
- Discuss methods to make your online meetings really work
- Create a new vision with focused goals and a clear online communication strategy
Who Should Attend:
This course will be relevant for all team leaders, supervisors and managers. It will also be of interest to HR professionals, project managers and senior policymakers
Key Topics Covered:
Module 1: Lead and manage in a fully online work environment
- The reality of online and virtual team working
- How to set routines and expectations for online working
- Introduction to key technological tools and working patterns
- Setting the standards for effective work-life balance
- Increasing your focus on empathy, involvement and well-being
- Training and developing employees to work more effectively
- Practical exercise: How different personality types can work best virtually
Module 2: Building your results using new thinking and behaviours
- How to track hours worked, attendance and other basic measures of productivity
- Working in different time zones
- How to avoid online meeting, chat and email overload
- Using simple tools for quick video and visual communications
- Effective collaboration on documents and spreadsheets
- Practical exercise: How to create a standard daily, weekly, monthly routine
Module 3: Making online meetings really work - part 1
- The 5 key differences between live and online meetings
- Getting the right equipment and the environment correct
- Structuring the various phases of the meeting and agenda setting
- Adopting the right tone and structure for online events
- How to integrate meeting in person and face to face events
- Practical exercise: Using slides, group discussion and managing time in online meetings
Module 4: Making online meetings really work - part 2
- How to change the way you speak and present for online communication
- The 10 most common errors when hosting an online meetings
- Developing your online projection skills for online communication
- Using proven techniques to gain interaction between people
- Dealing with distracted and multi-tasking attendees
- Ways of controlling flow and time in an online meeting
- Practical exercise: Encouraging participation from all attendees
Module 5: Building flexibility, skills and improvements
- How to flexible work hours and different working patterns
- Training and developing employees to work more effectively
- Personaliity styles and response to stress, change and the new normal
- Implementing and delivering virtual team training
- Methods for managing meetings according to different time zones
- How to select and recruit the right people for your online team
- Practical exercise:How to build a virtual team culture
Module 6: Achieving high levels of productivity
- Stress handling techniques for you and your employees
- Well-being, staff development, motivation and engagement in a post-covid world
- Enhancing team effectiveness during stress
- Communicating effectively online for clarity and rapport
- Maintaining focus, priorities and production
- Managing employees for responsibility and accountability
- Task and time management for you and your staff
- Maintaining team relationships and motivation
- Practical exercise: How to spot and improve low morale and mental health and build resilience
