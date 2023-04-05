One Degree and ACES-LA Renew Partnership to Strengthen Social Care Referrals in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Degree , a tech-for-good nonprofit that builds equity-centered technology, has announced the renewal of its contract with ACES-LA , a network of organizations committed to addressing Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). The ongoing partnership enables One Degree to further strengthen a closed-loop referral network, developed with ACES-LA and managed by the Los Angeles Department of Health Services (LADHS), aimed to help at-risk families get the resources they need.

One Degree built the technology infrastructure for the referral network, using its database of 8,000 nonprofit and social service resources in Los Angeles County. Comprising 31 community-based organizations (CBOs) linked to clinical settings within LADHS and the UCLA Olive View and Harbor Clinics, the network streamlines the client referral process from health agencies to CBOs, enabling clients to benefit from a diverse range of support services.

"Our work with ACES-LA highlights the immense importance of a connected referral network, inspiring us to pursue county-wide expansion," expressed One Degree CEO Rey Faustino. "Especially with the expiration of LA County's pandemic emergency declaration and related tenant protections, we want to expand the CBO network that can bridge the gaps. We are also raising awareness about 1degree.org , which provides a direct gateway to resources for people who need help."

To grow the referral network, One Degree is conducting outreach to CBOs across Los Angeles County. "We are committed to developing equity-centered infrastructure and know that listening to the experiences of frontline providers and the communities they serve is critical to getting this right," Faustino explained.

One Degree also has plans to invest in its data analytics and reporting interface to facilitate better insights into the partnership's impact. Chief of Programs & Technology Steve Spiker stated, "Enhanced data reporting will empower CBOs to better demonstrate the needs of their communities and attract investment to the programs and services that address these needs most deeply."

The partnership between One Degree and ACES-LA aligns with CalAIM: California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal , which aims to offer a more equitable, coordinated, and person-centered approach to improving the health and life trajectory of California's most vulnerable residents.

About One Degree

One Degree empowers people to build healthy and fulfilling lives through equity-centered technology and deep community partnerships.

