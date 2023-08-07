One Detroit Credit Union Appoints Portia Powell as Chief Experience Officer

Industry Veteran Brings More Than 20 Years of Banking Experience

DETROIT, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Detroit Credit Union, a leading credit union focused on providing premier development services to all Detroiters, today announced the appointment of award-winning career banker Portia Powell as its new chief experience officer. Effective June 1, Powell brings more than 20 years of banking experience to this new role as CXO where she will oversee retail banking, call center and digital banking, marketing, strategy, and innovation teams.

"One Detroit is poised to take the next step in becoming Detroit's community financial institution, and Portia's mix of banking experience and devotion to the community is a perfect combination to make that happen," said Hank Hubbard, president and CEO of One Detroit Credit Union.

Powell previously served at Chemical Bank as manager of Municipal Banking Operations. As a Certified Public Funds investment manager, she serviced municipalities all over the country, including the City of Detroit. Most recently she served as a program manager for Huntington Bank's Lift Local Program and helped execute on their $4 billion commitment to underserved communities.

Powell, who also led the Minority & Women Owned Business Initiative for TCF Bank, sees this position as the ideal role to fulfill her personal mission and professional goals.

"This opportunity to serve Detroit, and be at the forefront of the new products and partnerships that will directly impact the lives of Detroiters, is truly a dream come true," said Powell. "When small institutions and minority-owned and operated institutions are fading away, to have the opportunity to lead an organization that's committed to those same community-first values is both an honor and a privilege."

