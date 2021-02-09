One Drop Appoints Luc Gregoire As Chief Financial Officer

"We are excited that Luc is joining One Drop at such a pivotal stage of our growth," said Jeff Dachis, One Drop CEO. "Luc's demonstrated financial and strategic leadership scaling healthcare and data-oriented technology companies, coupled with his extensive experience in capital markets, both private and public, will be instrumental in shepherding and accelerating One Drop's growth."

Mr. Gregoire brings over 30 years of financial, strategic, and operational experience in public and private capital markets across various industries including software, digital media, entertainment, and health sciences. Most recently, he served as CFO of DHI Group, Inc., a leading online provider of technology career marketplaces. While there, he helped realign the company's strategy and structure, significantly improving its financial position by stabilizing revenues and improving profitability while also reinvigorating the company's capital markets strategy.

Prior to DHI Group, Inc., Mr. Gregoire was CFO of Avepoint, Inc., a venture-backed enterprise SaaS company. For over 13 years, he was at Merck & Co, Inc., where he served in several senior finance, business development, strategy, and operational roles across geographies and therapeutic franchises. Mr. Gregoire has also held several U.S. and global senior leadership positions across different sectors, including Take Two Interactive, Inc., maker of Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K, among others, and The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc. He was also previously a partner at Arthur Andersen. Mr. Gregoire is a Canadian Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with a graduate degree in public accountancy from McGill University.

"I am inspired and thrilled to be joining the One Drop team at such a critical juncture of opportunity for the Company," said Mr. Gregoire. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in leading companies through different stages of growth along with my knowledge of healthcare and technology to help us execute and fulfill One Drop's noble mission of transforming how people can manage their health."

The seasoned financial, strategic, and operational executive joins on the heels of a momentous year of growth and innovation for One Drop. In 2020, One Drop launched its first digital-only offering for consumers, acquired all the assets and intellectual property of Sano Intelligence, Inc. , and secured nearly $100 million in financing and commitments from global partner, Bayer AG. One Drop plans to expand into even more therapeutics areas, such as cardiology and women's health, in combination with the development of a continuous multi-analyte dermal sensor, accelerating the company's data science efforts.

To date, One Drop has amassed over 19 billion longitudinal health data points from 4.6 million users who have downloaded the One Drop app in over 195 countries. This immense data wealth powers One Drop's proprietary machine learning models, generating physiological predictions such as blood sugar levels and blood pressure, paired with relevant behavioral recommendations. The result is a continuous real-time feedback loop that drives behavior change, which as part of a healthy lifestyle, can lead to improved health outcomes for people with diabetes and other chronic conditions. One Drop's digital health platform has been available to consumers, employers, insurers, and healthcare providers since 2016.

About One Drop

One Drop reimagines possible by harnessing the power of clinical science, behavioral science, and advanced AI to pursue its mission of transforming the lives of people with chronic conditions worldwide. One Drop's evidence-based digital health platform delivers one-on-one coaching and personalized health transformation plans that are designed to promote positive behavior change and health outcomes for users, while reducing costs for insurers, employers, and healthcare providers. One Drop's products and services can be purchased through One Drop's award-winning app ( iOS and Android ) and at https://onedrop.today , Walmart , Amazon , BestBuy , the Apple Store , and CVS.

