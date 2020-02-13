One Drop Expands Team To Include Former Sanofi Head of US Diabetes Integrated Care, Rachel Y. Martens, And Behavioral Science Expert, Dr. Gina Merchant

Rachel Yap Martens joins One Drop's commercial leadership team as Senior Vice President of Consumer Solutions and Commercial Strategy. Together with Rachel Sánchez-Madhur, Senior Vice President of Product, and Brian Kemper, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Solutions, Martens will drive the growth of One Drop's consumer user base, thereby bringing improved outcomes and quality of life to individuals with diabetes and other chronic conditions.

Dr. Gina Merchant joins One Drop as Vice President of Behavioral Design and Science. She brings years of experience designing digital solutions to help patients manage their chronic conditions using evidence-based behavioral interventions. At One Drop, Merchant will incorporate behavioral science into the core user experience and bring data-driven behavioral interventions to One Drop's multi-condition offering. She will also work on evidence generation.

"Martens' and Merchant's respective expertise and perspectives will be critical as we continue to provide individuals with the tools and support they need to enable effective self-care outside the doctor's office," said Jeff Dachis, One Drop Founder and CEO. "These additions to our team will enable One Drop to capitalize on what we predict to be a huge shift towards consumer-led healthcare in 2020."

One Drop offers personalized programs for people living with diabetes, prediabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or any combination of these conditions. The company's unique approach combines personal health coaching with AI-powered insights to deliver affordable, effective care to the greatest number of people possible.

One Drop uses proprietary machine learning algorithms, powered by six billion longitudinal health data points contributed by One Drop users, to generate accurate health predictions. These predictions are coupled with actionable behavioral advice and delivered in the One Drop app to simplify decision making and promote lasting behavior change. In 2019, One Drop expanded its AI-powered Predictive Insights by launching 8-hour blood glucose forecasts , and in doing so became the first and only provider of blood glucose forecasts for people with type 2 diabetes. One Drop will bring forecasts to people living with other chronic conditions in 2020.

About One Drop

One Drop is a digital health company harnessing the power of mobile computing and data science to transform the lives of people with diabetes and other chronic conditions worldwide. Its evidence-based platform offers affordable, accessible care to individuals, employers, insurers and health care providers. One Drop leverages proprietary machine learning, advanced AI, and personal health coaching to deliver customized programs that promote positive behavior change and drive outcomes.

One Drop's consumer services are available for purchase in One Drop's award-winning app ( iOS and Android ), and at https://onedrop.today , Walmart , Amazon , BestBuy and the Apple Store . For information on helping your organization lower the cost of care, contact results@onedrop.today.

SOURCE One Drop

Related Links

https://onedrop.today

