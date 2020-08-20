One Drop Launches New Digital Membership, Bringing Its Multi-Condition Platform To Consumers Worldwide

Since One Drop's founding in 2015, nearly three million users worldwide have contributed over 13 billion data points, which have trained the machine learning models behind One Drop's proprietary behavior change algorithms. These algorithms deliver health forecasts and personalized recommendations on what to do next. Unlike common mobile health applications, such as telemedicine and remote monitoring and management (RMM), which provide assistance after a problem has occurred, One Drop helps users prevent problems before they happen and build better habits for life.

Based on each individual's health profile and personal preferences, subscribers to One Drop also receive a customized health transformation plan, including educational resources and interactive elements that improve health literacy, keep people engaged, and encourage positive behavior change. As users work towards customized health goals for A1C, blood pressure, weight, and/or activity, they are encouraged to chat one-on-one with their personal coach, particularly when they are at risk of not meeting their goals or relapsing to a less healthy state. All One Drop coaches are certified health professionals trained in behavioral science techniques such as cognitive behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, and motivational interviewing. Coaches have access to users' real-time data so they can offer personalized feedback and proactive support to help them change their behavior for good.

"The launch of One Drop's Digital Membership is a major step towards providing affordable, accessible, evidence-based behavior change support to people living with diabetes, prediabetes, high blood pressure, and/or high cholesterol," said One Drop CEO and founder, Jeff Dachis. "By taking our data-driven approach to diabetes management and expanding into other therapeutic areas for the consumer market, we're able to impact millions more people living with chronic conditions and help them reach their full potential, right from their mobile phones."

One Drop's Digital Membership is available worldwide to consumers, employers, insurers, and healthcare providers in One Drop's award-winning app and on its website.

One Drop reimagines possible by harnessing the power of clinical science, behavioral science and advanced AI to transform the lives of people with chronic conditions worldwide. Evidence-based and clinically effective, One Drop's digital health platform delivers one-on-one coaching and personalized health transformation plans that promote positive behavior change and drive outcomes for all individuals, while reducing costs for their insurers, employers, and healthcare providers. One Drop products and services can be purchased in One Drop's award-winning app (iOS and Android), and at https://onedrop.today , Walmart , Amazon , BestBuy , the Apple Store , and CVS.

