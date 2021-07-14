One Drop Named Crain's Best Place To Work In NYC For The Second Year In A Row

"Being recognized again as a Best Place to Work is particularly meaningful this year," said One Drop CEO and founder, Jeffrey Dachis . "The quality of products that our organization delivered to One Drop clients and customers worldwide during such unprecedented times demonstrates how steadfast our employees are in their commitment to building healthcare solutions that are sustainable, equitable, and accessible for all. I hold the utmost gratitude and appreciation for their extraordinary levels of empathy, intelligence, and leadership. Together, we will continue to transform health, change lives, and create new opportunities for everyone."

In the last 12 months, One Drop has more than tripled its workforce. The precision health company also secured nearly $100M in financing and commitments , expanded its predictive health platform with a new consumer offering, the One Drop Digital Membership , and released data-driven insights for people managing high blood pressure (CE-marked). Soon, One Drop will bring a biosensor with continuous health sensing capabilities to market, promising broader access to continuous glucose monitoring and exponential growth of the more than 27 billion biometric data points powering the company's predictive health platform.

Today, One Drop maintains a flexible remote work policy, including utility reimbursement; NYC and Austin offices are open to fully vaccinated employees. To maximize work-life balance, company leaders encourage team members to eliminate unnecessary meetings and take advantage of benefits such as unlimited vacation days and an annual professional development stipend. In addition, One Drop maintains a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program to celebrate employees from underrepresented communities while consistently contributing to organizations advancing critical anti-racism and health equity work.

One Drop is actively hiring across all departments. To view current open positions, visit onedrop.today/pages/careers .

About One Drop

One Drop is a precision health company at the nexus of personal diagnostics, artificial intelligence, and telehealth. Powered by continuous health sensing technology and proprietary machine learning algorithms, One Drop's predictive health platform transforms an individual's physiological data into actionable insights, empowering them to make finely tuned decisions at every step. AI-powered insights coupled with clinically effective coaching and evidence-based health transformation programs drive health outcomes while reducing costs for insurers, employers, and healthcare providers.

One Drop products and services can be purchased in One Drop's award-winning app ( iOS and Android ) and at onedrop.today , Walmart , Amazon , BestBuy , the Apple Store , and CVS . For information on how One Drop can help your organization lower its cost of care, contact [email protected].

