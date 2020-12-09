One Drop Named To Crain's 100 Best Places To Work In New York City

One Drop appreciates new perspectives, backgrounds, and ideas as well as the people who bring them. The young and growing company has taken the opportunity to further shape its internal culture by implementing a proactive diversity, equity, and inclusion program, ensuring One Drop's commitment to combatting racism and discrimination is sustainable and ongoing. Currently, One Drop operates at a 57%/43% female/male split with significant minority representation at the management level and above, including Head of HR and Talent Acquisition, Miraque Hicks, SVP of Product, Rachel Sánchez-Madur, and SVP of Consumer Solutions and Commercial Strategy, Rachel Yap Martens.

At the center of One Drop's universe are nearly four million users living with one or more chronic conditions. By bringing together a diverse group of employees representing a range of ethnicities, gender identities, and backgrounds, One Drop is well-positioned to support its equally diverse users. One Drop leverages this deep understanding and recognition of users' unique needs to offer a self-care experience that empowers them to take charge of their health and make the best possible decisions on their own.

"Being named one of the 100 Best Places to Work affirms our dedication to fostering a positive company culture where people from all backgrounds are welcomed, supported, and able to reach their full potential," said One Drop Head of HR and Talent Acquisition, Miraque Hicks. "At One Drop, we pride ourselves on creating an environment where it's possible to live our values of humility, empathy, respect, integrity, and gratitude in everything we do."

Employee benefits include top-tier health insurance, monthly wellness stipend, professional development opportunities, and financial incentives, e.g., stock options, 401k, 529 college savings account, and commuter benefits. One Drop acknowledges 12 paid holidays annually and encourages employees to take vacation time as needed with no limits on paid time off. In an anonymous survey, current employees described the One Drop culture as "supportive, collaborative, rewarding, loving, imaginative, and vibrant."

During COVID-19, One Drop has supported its employees by offering free access to virtual therapy through Talkspace and covering the incremental costs of working remotely, including mobile phones and internet access. One Drop has also sent employees care packages and instituted a monthly all-hands meeting to cultivate community and connection during this challenging time.

At One Drop, joining the team is not just getting another job at a different location with a new title. It's an opportunity to join a group of exceptional humans working to change the world. For a full list of current openings in New York City and Austin, Texas, visit joinonedrop.com/careers.

The Best Places to Work in New York City award program identifies and recognizes the city's best employers. Crain's partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm, to survey more than 20,000 employees across all five boroughs and various industries to assess work environment, leadership, company culture, and benefits. Best Companies Group is in charge of managing the entire process from distributing the surveys, analyzing the data, and determining the final rankings.

