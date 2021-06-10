One Drop Surpasses 25 Billion Biometric Data Points, Accelerating Expansion Of Its Precision Health Platform

"We can't keep throwing money at treating the symptoms of sickness and neglect the investment in prevention required to keep people healthy," said Jeff Dachis, One Drop CEO and founder. "Prevention is possible when we arm people with real-time information and empower them to make meaningful behavior changes that we know lead to sustained health and improved outcomes. One Drop uses artificial intelligence to forecast biomarkers (e.g., blood sugar and blood pressure) and offers real-time practical advice to change or reinforce behaviors. As our data wealth continues to grow in size and diversity, so will the strength of our predictive capabilities and the impact we drive on long-term outcomes and cost savings."

This month, One Drop presented improved accuracy of outcomes forecasts from short-term continuous glucose monitor (CGM) data at ATTD 2021 [1]. Published results indicate one month, two months, or three months of CGM data are required from an individual to realize an increase in accuracy compared to forecasts generated using self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) data [2]. The short-term use of CGM to inform longer-term outcomes predictions may play a role in the design of effective short-term use of CGM.

The One Drop app (iOS and Android) collects health and self-care data passively via connected medical devices (e.g., One Drop glucose meter) and direct integrations with HealthKit, GoogleFit, Dexcom, Fitbit, Apple Watch, and Medtronic's InPen, as well as manual entry. Next week, One Drop will reach 26 billion health data points and expects to add more than ten billion additional data points by the end of 2021. The company intends to launch a multi-analyte dermal sensor (biosensor) that will generate thousands of new data points per member per day. Beyond driving exponential growth of the unparalleled data wealth behind One Drop's predictive capabilities, the biosensor will bring real-time continuous health sensing technology to a broader audience and at a dramatically lower cost than traditional CGM. One Drop has been available to consumers, employers, insurers, and healthcare providers since 2016.

[1] Goldner D, Wexler Y, Pushpala A, Sanchez-Madhur R, Huddleston B, Dachis J. Improved Accuracy of Outcomes Forecasts from Short-Term CGM Data. Poster presented at: 14th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes; June 2-5, 2021; Virtual.

[2] Wexler Y, Goldner D, Merchant G. Hirsch A, Huddleston B, Dachis J. One- to Six-Month Outcomes Forecasts for Diabetes and Related Conditions. Poster presented at: 80th Annual American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions; June 12, 2020; Virtual.

About One Drop

One Drop is a precision health company at the nexus of personal diagnostics, artificial intelligence, and telehealth. Powered by continuous health sensing technology and proprietary machine learning algorithms, One Drop's predictive health platform transforms an individual's physiological data into actionable insights, empowering them to make finely tuned decisions at every step. AI-powered insights coupled with clinically effective coaching and evidence-based health transformation programs drive health outcomes while reducing costs for insurers, employers, and healthcare providers.

One Drop products and services can be purchased in One Drop's award-winning app (iOS and Android) and at onedrop.today

