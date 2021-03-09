One Earth Rising™ Continues to Show Momentum and Traction by Revealing an Investment to Scale Operations with Adit Ventures

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Earth Rising P.B.C., a video game development and entertainment company bridging the gap between great immersive experiences and raising people's awareness of social issues, announces Adit Ventures will lead their current financing round. Adit Ventures is a leading venture capital investment firm based in New York City, investing in prominent private companies. The investment with One Earth Rising will expand the ability for raising awareness and revenues for social issues by incorporating them into games and livestreams, activating millions of gamers around the globe.

One Earth Rising's for-profit approach positions it to be a fast-scaling Social Impact Gaming™ company; Since launching its first video game Paraiso Island in March 2019 and garnering over 1,000,000 downloads with zero marketing investment, this evolved into adding in-game content and generating revenue in over 69 countries. One Earth Rising has established meaningful partnerships including the United Nations and SAP. "Companies this savvy are riding ahead of the wave and will ultimately be category defining," says Adit Board Advisor Tim Ringel.

"In a $152.1 Billion market with 9.6% growth and 2.5 billion gamers, One Earth Rising's focus on creating mass products vs niche products confluences the two worlds of social impact and revenue driven industries resulting in enormous potential and value."

"Mission, purpose and profit is any organization's trifecta. One Earth Rising's ethos focuses on great and engaging gameplay incorporating playful social purpose. We call this a Playful Path to Social Impact," says One Earth Rising co-founder and CEO Jan Roessner.

"We accomplish this by identifying communities and their needs, developing relevant experiences and partnerships. We aim to be the momentum of effective change and start a new era with the gaming industry by encouraging everyone to play well, play fair and play kind."

One Earth Rising co-founders are Jan Roessner and Beryl Basham alongside CMO Justin Bovington and CFO Ralph Welsch.

About One Earth Rising:

One Earth Rising™ is a video game development and entertainment company bridging the gap between great immersive experiences and raising people's awareness of social issues in a subtle blend of ideas-driven narratives. We call this: Great Games, Great People. As an entity, One Earth Rising is a B-Corp driven by producing profit while meeting the highest standards environmentally, socially, and the company's positive culture as a force for good.

About Adit Ventures:

Adit Ventures is a venture capital firm with offices in California, Florida, New York, Texas, and Utah. An "Adit" is an entrance to a mine and serves as an anagram for the firm's services, since it provides Access, Diligence, Insight and works with Trusted partners across the United States and around the world.

Its business model focuses on purchasing shares from early-stage investors or employees seeking liquidity before the company has a liquidity event. Adit's investment objective is 3x return of capital within a 3-5-year time frame. Adit buys both primary and secondary shares on behalf of investors from a global network of relationships cultivated over their 150 years of principal investing experience.

Adit seeks to capitalize on long-term secular trends in the global economy where they see dynamic areas of growth. It is in these sectors Adit sees the best opportunities for long term capital appreciation and to make a positive impact on the world by improving quality of life, while generating a healthy return on our invested capital in alignment with their investors & principles.

Current sectors of interest include AI & Machine Learning, Big Data, Cybersecurity, Defense, Educational Technology, FinTech, Health Tech, IoT, Life Sciences, Media, Shared Economy and Space. Portfolio companies include Airbnb, Astrocast, Cohesity, Decision Sciences International Corporation, Esme Learning, Klarna, Netskope, SoFi, SpaceX and Turo among others.

Please visit www.aditventures.com for future updates.

Adit Ventures uses a 10-step investment process incorporating its proprietary research on both quantitative and qualitative factors.

Quantitative:

-Valuation at entry is a critical discipline, as this is one thing we control.

-Revenue growth rate drives future valuation, so is a key element to Adit.

-Margins and cash flows are vital to an enterprise's success, and drive valuation.

-Scalability of business across various markets is a big factor in the valuation of any business.

-Profitability: A clear path to profitability is essential to any investment.

Qualitative:

-Is it a good business model, in a good sector with long term secular tends driving it?

-Is there a good management team, with depth and experience in meeting challenges, competitive threats and executing its goals?

-Does it have a good capital base, board of directors/investors and well-regarded savvy Venture Sponsors?

-Does the business adhere to fundamental ESG principles with character and integrity in its practice?

-Will the business make a difference by adding value for its customers, it's employees and the community it serves, as well as its shareholders?

Adit has invested in some of the world's leading companies with exits in Airbnb, GoPro, Lemonade, Palantir, SharesPost, Spotify, Snap and Lyft.

