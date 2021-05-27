One East Kentucky Adopts Buxton's Technology to Encourage Regional Job Creation

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One East Kentucky, a privately funded regional economic development organization, has adopted Buxton's consumer intelligence technology to encourage development in its nine-county service area. Using Buxton's proprietary platform, the organization can take a data-driven approach to telling a compelling story for the region, driving economic growth, attracting new retailers, supporting existing businesses and continuing to enhance the quality of life for the region's residents.

"One East Kentucky is dedicated to supporting the holistic economic growth and vitality of our region," said Chuck Sexton, president and CEO of One East Kentucky. "Buxton's platform empowers us to support all the communities across our region in their efforts to better quality of life and tourism opportunities on the local level by identifying retail development opportunities and presenting unbiased, third-party data to make the case for new retail and job creation opportunity. We are excited to leverage these tools in support of our strategic goals."

"The rapid changes in today's retail and restaurant sectors make having up-to-date market intelligence more important than ever," said Kim Norcross, director of sales in Buxton's public sector division. "Buxton is pleased to support One East Kentucky's retail attraction and retention efforts through our best-in-class consumer intelligence technology."

As a Buxton client, One East Kentucky has access to Buxton's new Match and Mobilytics modules, which are housed within the firm's proprietary analytics platform, SCOUT. These tools allow users to assess a prospective retail, restaurant or consumer service brand's fit with the local market using newly enhanced, proprietary retail matching methodology. They also provide market intelligence on consumer visit trends, population metrics and more. One East Kentucky joins a growing list of economic development organizations using Buxton's technology as a tool for strategic decisions.

About One East Kentucky

Established in 2015 as east Kentucky's Center of Economic Development Excellence, One East Kentucky is a 501(c)3 regional economic development organization responsible for spearheading the growth and diversification of eastern Kentucky's economic base through recruiting new industry, jobs and investment to the heart of Appalachia. Since 2016, One East Kentucky has announced over 1,000 new jobs and $154.6 million in capital investment. For more information about One East Kentucky, the nine-county region, industrial properties, workforce development, incentives or other economic development resources, visit www.oneeastky.com.

About Buxton

Many things have changed since Buxton's founding in 1994, but one mission remains the same: the commitment to helping businesses make data-driven decisions by better understanding consumers and critical markets. Today, Buxton's consumer intelligence technology and custom analytics solutions help clients to make the right site selection decisions, recruit tenants with ease, create economic development strategies, optimize real estate portfolios, enhance marketing campaign effectiveness, and more.



Learn how the Buxton ecosystem of solutions can make a difference in your organization at www.buxtonco.com.

