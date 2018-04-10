One Eighty Films Renews Worldwide Licensing Deals and Negotiates Second Season of Its WWII Action/Drama Series - "Combat Report"

PORTLAND, Ore., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland based Production and Development Company, One Eighty Films Inc. (OEF), has re-upped its worldwide licensing of "Everyman's War," the 2009 WWII Drama that was a festival circuit favorite and captured the Best Narrative Feature Award at the prestigious GI Film Festival in Washington DC, as well as garnering Director Thad T. Smith the Oregon Film Alliance "Excellence in Directing" Award. The film is now licensed in over 50 countries directly and translated into over 25 languages continues to perform both dramatically and financially.

Combat Report Everyman's War

"Everyman's War just continues to be a successful title in foreign re-licensing," says Devin Carter, Head of Sales at Koan, who handles all the foreign sales of the film. In addition to the continuing foreign sales success with "Everyman's War" the Producers have also recently signed additional renewal deals for ongoing domestic licenses on all Pay Cable, VOD (Hulu, Amazon, Apple, Netflix etc.) for North America.

"I never imagined that 9 years later, this film would have been seen and well received by so many around the world; it's very gratifying," said Director Thad T. Smith, who conceived the film as a tribute to his father, a decorated veteran of the battle of the bulge, and while wounded, saved his platoon from certain death in the snow-covered hills outside of Nennig, Germany on January 20th, 1945.

Smith has gone on to conceive other period feature films and TV series concepts and recently wrote and directed episodes for "Combat Report," a six-part action/drama series that follows a group of GIs across war torn Europe on special missions prior to the formation of U.S. elite forces. The six produced episodes finished production in 2015 and are now licensed and available in several foreign territories.

While airing in the UK, "Combat Report" was Sony Network M4M's highest rated program in the summer season 2017. That success spurred recent network negotiations with Atlanta based Network-TUFF TV, for an expanded 13-episode second season of the series, with production slated for fall 2018. "We have been in negotiations for a little while on CR's second season but needed to wait until some other business pathways cleared to be able to move forward," says Mike Nealy, One Eighty Films COO. While the series will be shot in the Northwest, post production may take place in the Atlanta area taking advantage of the states generous film incentives. TUFF TV's CEO, Lou Seals commented, "We were excited to televise Combat Report when the series premiered, and as TUFF TV significantly expands its distribution and original content initiatives, Combat Report remains a perfect dramatic program for us to offer our viewers across the United States."

In addition to those upcoming projects, OEF has been contracted to provide production services on two other Los Angeles based feature films that are coming to the Portland area in late 2018/2019.

