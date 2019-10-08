One Equity Partners Closes Fund VII with $1.75 Billion of Total Commitments

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has completed fundraising for its seventh fund, One Equity Partners VII, L.P. ("Fund VII"), with $1.75 billion in total capital commitments. OEP closed on the target amount for its largest fund raised to date, bringing the firm's total AUM to $6.5 billion.

"We are grateful for the significant support we received from new and existing limited partners in the U.S. and globally as we raised Fund VII, our second institutional fund since we spun out of JP Morgan in 2015," said the leadership team of One Equity Partners. "This broad support demonstrates the continued confidence investors have in our ability to consistently source proprietary transactions and acquire quality companies at attractive valuations while using modest leverage."

Fund VII attracted commitments from a wide range of premier institutional limited partners around the world, including pension funds, financial institutions, family offices, asset managers, fund of funds, insurance companies, foundations, and high net worth individuals.

With Fund VII, OEP will continue its signature "Transformative Combination" strategy in which the firm seeks to merge like-sized middle market businesses that have a highly complementary fit in order to create a steep change in growth and enhance market leadership. Fund VII's focus is making equity investments of between $30 million and $300 million in growing healthcare, industrial and technology businesses in North America and Europe.

OEP has been actively investing Fund VII, and has made nine platform investments thus far. They include Orion Business Innovation, a fast-growing global technology services firm; Ernest Health, an operator of inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care hospitals; MediaKind, a pureplay video software technology company carved out of Ericsson; and Walterscheid Powertrain Group, a European original equipment and aftermarket parts and services provider.

"We look forward to continue unlocking value for our investors, remaining focused on our middle market investment strategy, and building upon our long-term track record in global private equity investing," said Dick Cashin, President of One Equity Partners.

Since its inception in 2001, OEP has partnered with family business owners, founders, management teams and corporate sellers to invest $8.2 billion across 74 middle market platform companies in the U.S. and abroad. The firm's flexible approach enables it to make both majority and minority growth investments, as well as to lead corporate carve-out deals where it has had considerable experience. One Equity Partners' seasoned team of 30 investment professionals is supported by 13 operating professionals across its offices in New York, Chicago and Frankfurt, Germany.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 180 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, and Frankfurt. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

