One Event. Multiple Ways to Grow Your Wealth.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The markets in 2025 have kept investors on edge — interest-rate swings, AI-driven rallies, and unexpected pullbacks have reshaped portfolios across every asset class. But as 2026 approaches, many analysts believe the next 12 months could be even more unpredictable and potentially more rewarding for those who are prepared.

That's exactly what INVEST 360, organized by Next Level Academy, is designed to deliver. Happening on 10 January 2026, this one-day live online summit brings together top investors from stocks, options, forex, crypto, and real estate — all on one stage for the first time to help participants prepare, position, and profit from the year ahead.

More than another market forecast, INVEST 360 is about how to get ready for what's coming: the new market cycle, the changing dynamics between asset classes, and the mindset needed to turn volatility into opportunity. From precision-driven options traders to data-backed crypto strategists, every speaker will share their exclusive 2026 game plan where they see growth emerging, how they're adjusting their portfolios now, and what strategies they'll use to stay ahead of the curve.

"Different investors. Different strategies. One event that could change the way you invest forever."

The Edge You'll Gain by Attending

Exclusive Portfolio Reveals

Get a rare look at each speaker's actual 2025 portfolio performance — the trades, wins, and lessons that shaped their year.

Discover what truly worked, what didn't, and why so you can position yourself confidently for a strong start in 2026.

Insider 2026 Gameplan

Be among the first to learn where top investors see the next major opportunities.

Find out how they're positioning themselves now to capture the coming wave of growth ahead of the crowd.

A Complete 360° Investing Edge

Most events focus on a single niche. INVEST 360 gives you a holistic view across all major asset classes — stocks, options, forex, crypto, and property.

By day's end, you'll know which strategies best fit your goals and gain the clarity to shape your 2026 portfolio with confidence.

Your 2026 Execution Blueprint

Knowledge is only powerful when applied.

Leave INVEST 360 with a clear, actionable roadmap — practical steps to build a resilient portfolio and seize early-cycle opportunities with precision.

Charting the Next Wave of Wealth Creation

As investors face shifting markets — from AI-driven innovation to evolving interest-rate environments, one thing remains constant: the need for clarity, conviction, and credible insights.

"We created INVEST 360 because financial freedom shouldn't belong only to the 1%. It belongs to anyone willing to learn, adapt and take action," said Borwen Neo, Chief Executive Officer of Next Level Academy. "Most people chase one skill - trading, property, crypto - but at INVEST 360, we connect the dots. True wealth is built when you understand the full picture."

Why are people talking about INVEST 360

The event has already sparked buzz among investment communities for its unprecedented lineup, bringing together experts from every major asset class in one coordinated session.

Attendees can expect real performance reviews, cross-market insights, and actionable frameworks that go far beyond theory.

For many, it's the first opportunity to see how top traders and investors are preparing for 2026 and why this year could redefine what it means to build wealth in a changing world.

A Trusted Hub for Financial Education

Hosted by Next Level Academy, one of Asia's fastest-growing financial education platforms, INVEST 360 reflects the academy's mission to empower individuals through world-class financial learning.

With more than 50,000 investors educated globally, Next Level Academy continues to lead Asia's wealth education movement with its guiding vision:

"We Educate. We Build Wealth. We Transform Together."

Event Details

Date: 10 January 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (GMT +8)

Location: Live Online

Register: https://www.togethernextlevel.co/invest360?utm_source=int&utm_medium=pr071125

About Next Level Academy

Next Level Academy is a Singapore-based financial education hub offering programs across stocks, options, forex, crypto, and property investing.

Through its ecosystem of experts, events, and mentorship programs, it empowers individuals to achieve financial clarity, community, and confidence — transforming knowledge into generational wealth.

