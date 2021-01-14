One Family Property Announces Acquisition Of Investment Property

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OFP Real Estate, LLC (a/k/a One Family Property) ("OFP") announced today that it closed on the acquisition of a net-leased investment tenanted by Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) located in a Cleveland, Ohio metro market. The investment was acquired with a long-term lease in place, providing stable, strong, and predictable returns. This transaction marked the companies first 2021 acquisition.

One Family Property is committed to increasing investor value with long-term, stable, income-producing investments. This acquisition will increase OFP's investment in the net-lease market to more than $45,000,000 throughout five different states.

"We are pleased to announce this acquisition," said Aaron Baum, Managing Principal. "We remain focused on our investment goals set forth in the prior year and expect to exceed our $150,000,000 acquisition target by the end of 2021."

About One Family Property:

One Family Property is a real estate investment firm based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The company is primarily engaged in the acquisition of properties net-leased to industry-leading, retail tenants. Last year, the company acquired more than $40,000,000 of net-leased investments. The company looks to acquire more than $250,000,000 over the next 12 – 24 months.

SOURCE One Family Property