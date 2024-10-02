ONE® Flex®: The World's First Condom Enhanced with Graphene is Now Available in Canada

One of the world's thinnest condoms, offering 85% more body heat transfer than standard latex condoms, is now available to purchase in Canada

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE® Condoms is excited to announce the availability of ONE® Flex® in Canada. With an original product launch in October 2023, ONE® Flex® has been brought to market after nearly a decade of extensive research and development and can now be enjoyed by Canadian consumers. Graphene was discovered in 2004, quickly capturing international attention as the thinnest, strongest, and most conductive material on the planet. NASA calls graphene a "wonder material," in reference to its unmatched capabilities.

"Graphene is like a magic ingredient for condoms. It provides incredible thinness, strength, flexibility, and heat transfer – all the things you want in a condom. Our hybrid graphene-latex condom addresses some of the most common condom complaints head on, including pleasure, sensation, and comfort," said Davin Wedel, CEO and founder of ONE® Condoms.

Graphene received international attention in 2010, when physicists experimenting with its capabilities were awarded a Nobel Prize in Physics. The discovery of graphene has been a catalyst for innovation across industries, including space travel and renewable energy.

"Our scientists spent nearly ten years developing a hybrid condom by molecularly bonding graphene with natural rubber latex, resulting in one of the world's thinnest condoms," said Wedel.

Why enhance condoms with graphene?

Condoms remain the only tool that help prevent both sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unintended pregnancies. Despite their widespread availability, complaints about pleasure, fit, and comfort have challenged health outcomes for decades. Thanks to graphene's capabilities, encouraging condom use may be easier than ever before. In a clinical trial, ONE® Flex® was preferred 2-to-1 over standard latex condoms. "Imagine the impact of a condom that could make safer sex as pleasurable as unprotected sex," said Wedel. "In order to have a dramatic impact on public health, we continue to reinvent the condom to get as close to a skin-on-skin feel as possible."

What are the benefits of condoms enhanced with graphene?

Graphene is 200 times stronger than steel and 1 million times thinner than human hair. It is also the most conductive solid ever discovered.

When bonded together, graphene molecules fill the space between latex molecules, creating a new material that advances thinness, flexibility, and thermal conductivity. The result is a comfortable condom fit that enhances pleasure, connection, and sensation.

On its own, latex is an insulator, which keeps you from feeling your partner's natural body heat. Graphene, on the other hand, is the most conductive material on the planet. Because ONE® Flex® molecularly combines latex with graphene, the condom increases body heat transfer by 85% compared to standard latex condoms. This results in more sensation and a natural, skin-on-skin feeling.

One of the top complaints about ultra-thin condoms is a tight and restrictive feeling. When combined with graphene, latex can stretch farther without feeling tighter. Due to the capabilities of graphene, ONE® Flex® condoms are ultra-thin without losing flexibility, sensation, or comfort.

Are ONE® Flex® condoms cleared by the FDA & Health Canada?

Yes. ONE® Flex® condoms are FDA-cleared and Health Canada-cleared for the prevention of STIs and unintended pregnancies, and the technological advancement is safeguarded by a patent. Thanks to carbon-based graphene, the condom has a natural charcoal hue. All ONE® Condoms are lubricated, vegan-friendly, non-GMO, nontoxic, and free from any harmful chemicals. All ONE® Condoms are packaged in tubes made from 100% recycled paper.

Where are ONE® Flex® condoms available?

ONE® Flex® condoms are now available for purchase in Canada at onecondoms.ca/flex and amazon.ca/onecondom.

About ONE® Condoms

Established in 2004, ONE® Condoms is a socially conscious company dedicated to promoting sexual health awareness, sustainability, and inclusivity. Known for award-winning, premium condoms and lubricants, ONE® brings a unique perspective to sexual health by combining sustainable product design, manufacturing innovation, and community engagement. To advance its mission of increasing access to sexual health tools, ONE® has donated over one million products, driven wide scale public health campaigns, and hosted hundreds of community events, including the world's first condom fashion shows. ONE®'s disruptive technologies have redefined the condom industry with groundbreaking features, like Sensatex® Softer Latex, MicroRoll® Comfort Base, TotalGlide® Full Lubrication, and the development of Next Generation Condoms®, including ONE® Flex™. ONE® is recognized for its signature round wrappers and packaging tubes made with 100% recycled paper. All ONE® Condoms are nontoxic, vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and free of harmful chemicals. ONE® operates under the umbrella of the Global Protection Corp. family of sexual health products, founded by Davin Wedel in 1987 with a mission of making condoms as socially acceptable as toothpaste.

