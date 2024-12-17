ONE® Flex®: The World's First Condom Enhanced with Graphene Now Available at Walmart

One of the world's thinnest condoms, offering 85% more body heat transfer than standard latex condoms, is now available to purchase in select Walmart stores and Walmart.com

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE® Flex® Condoms, the world's first condom enhanced with the wonder material graphene, is now available at select Walmart stores and Walmart.com. Building on its online sales success since its market debut in October 2023, ONE Flex is further expanding its reach by bringing this revolutionary condom technology to Walmart shoppers.

More than 1,000 Walmart stores carry ONE® Flex®, with a unique packaging update specifically for retail. ONE® Condoms are known for their round wrappers and colorful round tubes, but for Walmart, ONE Flex is the first that was adapted to a box. This helps make sure the primary face of the package is always facing the front which optimizes shelf placement at retail.

ONE Flex is seeing remarkable growth globally due to the brand's pioneering use of graphene. Graphene was discovered in 2004, quickly capturing international attention as the thinnest, strongest, and most conductive material on the planet. NASA calls graphene a "wonder material," in reference to its unmatched capabilities.

"Graphene is like a magic ingredient for condoms. It provides incredible thinness, strength, flexibility, and heat transfer – all the things you want in a condom. Our hybrid graphene-latex condom addresses some of the most common condom complaints head on, including pleasure, sensation, and comfort," said Davin Wedel, CEO and founder of ONE® Condoms.

Why make condoms with graphene?

Condoms remain the only tool that help prevent both sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and unintended pregnancies. Despite their widespread availability, complaints about pleasure, fit, and comfort have challenged health outcomes for decades. Thanks to graphene's capabilities, encouraging condom use may be easier than ever before. In a clinical trial, ONE® Flex® was preferred 2-to-1 over standard latex condoms. "Imagine the impact of a condom that could make safer sex as pleasurable as unprotected sex," said Wedel. "In order to have a dramatic impact on public health, we continue to reinvent the condom to get as close to a skin-on-skin feel as possible."

What are the benefits of graphene condoms?

Graphene is 200 times stronger than steel and 1 million times thinner than human hair. It is also the most conductive solid ever discovered.

When bonded together, graphene molecules fill the space between latex molecules, creating a next-gen condom material that advances thinness, flexibility, and thermal conductivity. The result is an ultra-thin condom that's comfortable and enhances pleasure, connection, and sensation.

On its own, latex is an insulator, which keeps you from feeling your partner's natural body heat. Graphene, on the other hand, is the most conductive material on the planet. Because ONE® Flex® molecularly combines latex with graphene, the condom increases body heat transfer by 85% compared to standard latex condoms. This results in more sensation and a natural, skin-on-skin feeling.

One of the top complaints about ultra-thin condoms is a tight and restrictive feeling. When combined with graphene, latex can stretch farther without feeling tighter. Due to the capabilities of graphene, ONE® Flex® condoms are ultra-thin without losing flexibility, sensation, or comfort.

Are ONE Flex condoms cleared by the FDA?

Yes. ONE Flex condoms are FDA-cleared for the prevention of STIs and unintended pregnancies, and the technological advancement is safeguarded by a patent. ONE Flex condoms are also cleared for sale in Europe and Canada. Thanks to carbon-based graphene, the condom has a natural charcoal hue. All ONE® Condoms are vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and free from any parabens, gluten, oils, dyes, or fragrances.

Where are ONE® Flex® condoms available?

ONE Flex condoms are available at onecondoms.com, amazon.com/one, and at select Walmart and Walgreens stores. To find a store near you, please visit onecondoms.com/findflex. You can also purchase at Walmart.com.

Many Walmart stores across the country also sell ONE®'s popular lubricants. This includes the ONE® Move® long-lasting silicone lubricant and the Oasis Silk® gentle, pH-friendly hybrid lubricant. All ONE® lubricants are made with high quality ingredients. They are non-GMO, vegan-friendly, and free from any gluten, parabens, oils, dyes, or fragrances.

About ONE® Condoms

Established in 2004, ONE® Condoms is a socially conscious company dedicated to promoting sexual health education, sustainability, and creativity. Known for award-winning, premium condoms and lubricants, ONE® brings a unique perspective to sexual health by combining sustainable product design, manufacturing innovation, and community engagement. To advance its mission of increasing access to sexual health tools, ONE® has donated over one million products, driven wide scale public health campaigns, and hosted hundreds of community events, including the world's first condom fashion shows. ONE®'s disruptive technologies have redefined the condom industry with groundbreaking features, like Sensatex® Softer Latex, MicroRoll® Comfort Base, TotalGlide® Full Lubrication, 52 condom sizes under its MyONE® Custom Fit™ brand, and the development of Next Generation Condoms® such has ONE® Flex graphene condom. ONE® is recognized for its signature round wrappers and sustainable packaging tubes made with 100% recycled paper. All ONE® Condoms are nontoxic, vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and free of harmful chemicals, and ONE® is the only condom brand FDA-cleared for both anal and vaginal use. ONE® operates under the umbrella of the Global Protection Corp. family of sexual health products, founded by Davin Wedel in 1987 with a bold mission of making condoms as socially acceptable as toothpaste.

Want to try ONE® Flex® for yourself? Contact [email protected] to request a sample.

