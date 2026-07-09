One Formula, One Platform: Inside the Preclinical Milestone Behind Conexeu's Move Into Medical Aesthetics

Issued on behalf of Conexeu Sciences Inc.

Conexeu Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXU) completed the 12-month P.R.O.O.F phase of its CXU preclinical program, which met its objectives across three pillars, facial, body, and mechanical performance, as it advances a single-formulation regenerative platform toward a predicate-based 510(k).

USA News Group News Commentary

RENO, Nev. , July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In regenerative medicine, the durable advantage rarely comes from a single product; it comes from a platform that can be pointed at more than one problem. That is the framing behind a milestone from Conexeu Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXU), a preclinical-stage regenerative tissue company that has completed the P.R.O.O.F phase of the preclinical program for its CXU platform, the evidence base the company says moves CXU from a platform concept to a defined development strategy built on a single formulation and its supporting intellectual property.

Key Takeaways

Conexeu Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXU) completed the P.R.O.O.F phase (Performance and Regeneration Outcomes of Flowable Collagen), a 12-month preclinical study the company describes as the milestone that moves CXU from platform to defined development strategy

The company reports the study met its objectives across three pillars at the milestone level: a small-volume facial application, a large-volume application, and the mechanical performance benchmarks a deliverable material must meet, with fuller detail reserved for peer-reviewed publication.

CXU is built as one formula and one platform, with an IP strategy structured around the single formulation rather than any one indication, and studied across soft-tissue applications including wound care and dental soft tissue, each a distinct investigational direction requiring separate FDA authorization.

The first regulatory step is a predicate-based 510(k) for the lead device candidate, targeted for Q1 2027, subject to required testing, manufacturing, documentation, and review. These are preclinical findings; they have not been peer-reviewed, and clinical significance has not been established.

Conexeu advances within a medical-aesthetics and regenerative-tissue landscape that includes public names investors track, such as AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Galderma (OTCQB: GALDY), Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), and Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS), each distinct, and none a proxy for Conexeu.

The Catalyst: What P.R.O.O.F Means

P.R.O.O.F, the company's 12-month preclinical study, is the milestone Conexeu says moves CXU from platform to defined development strategy. The company is explicit about what it is not: it is not a commercial launch and not a clearance. It is the point at which Conexeu says it has the evidence base to commit to a focused entry into medical aesthetics and to lay out the path that follows. The name is an acronym, Performance and Regeneration Outcomes of Flowable Collagen, and it captures what the study set out to assess.

The completed study assessed the tissue response to the CXU platform at multiple timepoints following intradermal and subcutaneous placement in an animal model, with histologic assessment of scaffold persistence, host-tissue response, integration. It comprised two arms: a small-volume facial arm observed across the full twelve months, and a larger-volume body arm the company says will be addressed following peer-reviewed publication. Conexeu states it is completing its analysis and intends to submit the results for scientific presentation and peer-reviewed publication. To preserve the integrity of that process, the Company is not disclosing detailed findings, quantitative analyses, or individual histologic endpoints at this time. These are preclinical findings; they have not been peer-reviewed, and clinical significance has not been established.

One Study, Told Three Ways

Conexeu frames the completed study through three evidence pillars that together describe what the platform is designed to do and whether it can be delivered the way the category requires. At the milestone level, the company reports that P.R.O.O.F met its objectives across all three: a small-volume facial application, a large-volume application, and the mechanical performance a deliverable material must provide.

The facial pillar is the focus of the company's first move, described as the most familiar and lowest-risk entry point in injectable aesthetics. On the large-volume side, Conexeu says the study met its objectives, and that this is the opportunity with the least competition, with full detail reserved for peer-reviewed publication. On mechanical performance, the company says CXU met the pre-defined benchmarks the field has already established for a deliverable material, with full detail to follow in published data. Beyond those milestone-level statements, Conexeu is not disclosing the specific models, endpoints, or quantitative results, saying it is preserving that detail for peer-reviewed publication.

A Platform, Not a Single Product

The strategic core of Conexeu's story is that CXU is one formula and one platform, with the intellectual property built to match. The core formulation is designed to provide a temporary structural environment a patient's own tissue can populate, and the company's IP strategy is built around that single formulation rather than any one indication. The hypothesis under evaluation is that this property is not specific to skin: a scaffold designed to support dermal remodeling in facial tissue is designed to support host-tissue ingrowth in other soft-tissue settings where a conforming scaffold is placed.

That single formulation, the company argues, is the asset. The same platform has been studied across soft-tissue applications including wound care and dental soft tissue, with continued preclinical work in additional settings. Each is described as a distinct investigational direction that shares the platform's formulation and IP backbone while standing on its own predicate and its own study, and each would require separate FDA authorization. None is cleared or approved today. The company's lead device candidate, Ten-Minute Tissue™, is a thermosensitive extracellular matrix that remains fluid at room temperature and is designed to transition to a stable gel in situ at body temperature within approximately ten minutes.

The Faster Path to Market

Conexeu's first regulatory step is a predicate-based 510(k) for its lead device candidate, the FDA's faster review track built around a 90-day review target rather than the multi-year studies a genuinely new category usually requires. The company has targeted that submission for Q1 2027, subject to completion of required testing, manufacturing, documentation, and regulatory review. Conexeu describes that anticipated first clearance as the entry point that establishes CXU commercially and the foundation from which it intends to move into aesthetics. As with any such submission, there is no assurance the FDA will accept it as filed, agree the device is substantially equivalent to the identified predicate, or clear it within the anticipated timeframe.

The Aesthetics and Regenerative Names Investors Watch

Conexeu is a preclinical-stage company and not directly comparable to the established names below. These comparisons are for industry context only; each company pursues a different technology and business model, several are far larger or further along, and none is a proxy for Conexeu or implies any partnership or comparable performance.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose Allergan Aesthetics division anchors the large-cap end of medical aesthetics, with a portfolio that includes the Botox Cosmetic neurotoxin, the Juvederm collection of dermal fillers, and CoolSculpting body contouring. AbbVie illustrates the established, commercial scale of the facial-injectables and aesthetics market that platform-stage entrants are working toward.

Galderma (OTCQB: GALDY) is a global dermatology company with a science-based portfolio spanning injectable aesthetics, skincare, and therapeutic dermatology, including brands such as Dysport, Restylane, and Sculptra. It offers a view of how a focused aesthetics and dermatology platform is built into a commercial business across multiple treatment categories.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), a global leader in diabetes and obesity care, is one of the principal forces behind the GLP-1 weight-loss wave through therapies such as Ozempic and Wegovy. Its franchise is central to the demand shift that has drawn new attention to tissue-restoration approaches across aesthetics and dermatology.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance-beauty company, has built an aesthetic portfolio led by its Jeuveau neurotoxin and the Evolysse injectable hyaluronic acid gel collection, operating in the cash-pay aesthetic segment. Evolus offers a view of the established injectable-aesthetics market that new entrants are working toward.

The Bottom Line

A completed preclinical study is a milestone, not a clearance or a clinical result. Conexeu's device candidates are investigational, its P.R.O.O.F findings are preclinical and have not been peer-reviewed, and its first 510(k) submission is not expected until early 2027, subject to review. But the platform logic is coherent: rather than betting on a single product, Conexeu is building around one formulation and the IP beneath it, with a completed evidence base it says supports a focused first move and a faster regulatory path. For investors tracking how regenerative-tissue platforms mature, Conexeu's P.R.O.O.F milestone is a concrete step, with peer-reviewed publication, the 510(k) path, and the platform's expansion across indications the markers that matter from here.

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CONTACT

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SOURCES

Conexeu Sciences Inc., "One Formula, One Platform: Conexeu Completes the Data Behind Its Move Into Medical Aesthetics" (news release, RENO, Nev., 2026; CXU platform; P.R.O.O.F 12-month preclinical study; Ten-Minute Tissue™; anticipated 510(k) Q1 2027).

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), Q1 2026 results and corporate disclosures, 2026.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO), Q1 2026 results and corporate disclosures, 2026.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), corporate disclosures, 2026.

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), corporate and product disclosures, 2026.

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CXU™ and the Company's device candidates, including Ten-Minute Tissue™, are investigational and have not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority for any use. The P.R.O.O.F study is a preclinical, animal-model study; preclinical results are not necessarily predictive of results in humans, have not been peer-reviewed, and clinical significance has not been established.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the CXU™ platform, Ten-Minute Tissue™, and B.R.E.A.S.T.™; the early-stage, preclinical nature of the company's device candidates and the inherent uncertainty of preclinical and clinical development, including the possibility that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical outcomes and that study objectives described as met may not translate into clinical benefit, regulatory clearance, or commercial success; the investigational status of CXU™, which is not cleared or approved in any jurisdiction; risks associated with the planned 510(k) submission, including that it may not be completed within the anticipated Q1 2027 timeframe or at all, and that the FDA may request additional information or determine the device is not substantially equivalent to the identified predicate; the ability to expand the platform across additional indications, each of which would require separate regulatory authorization; and the pace and degree of market adoption. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. References to other companies are based on those companies' public disclosures, are provided for industry context only, and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable performance. CXU™, Ten-Minute Tissue™, and B.R.E.A.S.T.™ are trademarks of Conexeu Sciences Inc. or its subsidiaries.