ONE Future Releases Third Annual Methane Intensity Numbers of 0.334%

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Nation's Energy Future (ONE Future), a coalition of 32 natural gas companies, announced today its annual reporting of methane intensity numbers. Using uniform, EPA-approved reporting protocols, the coalition registered a 2019 methane intensity number of 0.334%, beating its one percent goal by 67%.

To demonstrate credible and quantifiable results, members agree to measure their emissions and track their progress over time according to EPA-approved reporting protocols. The 2019 results reflect reporting from 24 of ONE Future's member companies; even with an additional seven companies reporting, year-to-year methane intensity remained flat; each sector was able to beat its goal.

ONE Future members in each of the sectors show the following 2019 intensity results vs. their baseline goals:

Production : intensity rate 0.085% vs. goal of 0.28% - beating goal by 70%

: intensity rate 0.085% vs. goal of 0.28% - beating goal by 70% Gathering & Boosting : intensity rate 0.033% vs goal of 0.08% - beating goal by 58%

: intensity rate 0.033% vs goal of 0.08% - beating goal by 58% Processing : intensity rate 0.012% vs goal of 0.11% - beating goal by 89%

: intensity rate 0.012% vs goal of 0.11% - beating goal by 89% Transmission & Storage : intensity rate 0.112% vs goal of 0.17% - beating goal by 34%

: intensity rate 0.112% vs goal of 0.17% - beating goal by 34% Distribution: intensity rate 0.092% vs goal of 0.22% - beating goal by 58%

Overall production increased by 32% and deliveries to customers increased by 58%.

"I know I speak for each of our member companies when I say we couldn't be prouder of this year's report," said Richard Hyde, Executive Director of ONE Future. "Our members have consistently delivered better than estimated improvement in methane emissions reduction for the last three years and that proves that our efforts are not just working but are sustainable."

ONE Future's overarching goal is to ensure the future of natural gas as a long-term sustainable fuel, and that objective will be assured as additional players in the natural gas value chain continue to step up and embrace the benefits of reducing methane emissions. We understand that methane emission reduction, when implemented on a flexible performance-based approach selected by each company, is not just good for the environment but is also good for the natural gas industry, its employees, customers, communities, and investors.

We believe that ONE Future's results demonstrate that industry can cost-effectively achieve an average emissions intensity rate of one percent or less. ONE Future believes that targeted investment in abatement technologies today can both yield significant improvements in environmental performance and supply chain efficiency. ONE Future's members are committed to ongoing methane emission reduction activities; while sharing key learnings through technical reports and workshops, to enable others across the industry to build on these successful results.

About ONE Future

ONE Future was formed when seven companies came together in 2014 with a focus to collectively achieve a science-based average rate of methane emissions across our facilities equivalent to one percent (or less) of total natural gas production.

Since our formation, we have grown to 32 companies accounting for some of the largest natural gas producers, transmission and distribution companies in the U.S. ONE Future members operate in 13 out of the 38 production basins and other segments of the value chain, operating in multiple regions of the country, hence ONE Future's data represent a geographically diverse and material share of the U.S. natural gas supply chain.

Its members include Antero Resources, Apache, Ascent Resources, Atmos Energy, Berkshire Hathaway Pipeline Group, BHP, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP, Caerus Oil & Gas, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, EagleClaw Midstream, Enbridge, Encino, Equinor, EQT, Equitrans Midstream, Hess, Kinder Morgan, National Grid, New Jersey Natural Gas, Noble Energy, NW Natural, ONE Gas, ONEOK, Southern Company Gas, Southern Star, Southwestern Energy, Summit Utilities, TC Energy, Williams, Woodland Midstream and Xcel Energy.

For more information, visit www.onefuture.us.

