ONE Gas 2023 ESG Report Highlights Progress on Emissions Reduction and Industry-Leading Safety

TULSA, Okla., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas has released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report outlining the company's commitment to safe operations, responsible environmental stewardship and an inclusive and diverse work culture.

"As one of the country's largest natural gas distribution companies, we take pride in delivering the affordable and reliable energy our 2.3 million customers depend on each day," said Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer of ONE Gas. "Our 2023 ESG report highlights our focus on safety and continuing investments in our co-workers and assets as we join with our communities to support a cleaner energy future."

Key highlights and milestones from the report include:

Industry-Leading Safety

The American Gas Association recognized ONE Gas for having the fewest severe injuries of any mega-sized natural gas distribution company in the U.S. for the sixth consecutive year. ONE Gas' safety scores place the company among the safest natural gas distribution companies nationwide.

Emissions Reduction

ONE Gas has achieved an estimated 48% reduction in CO2e emissions due to leaks from mains and services from 2005 to 2022, measured utilizing the Greenhouse Gas Inventory Protocol. In 2022, ONE Gas announced a Scope 1 emissions reduction goal of achieving a 55% reduction in emissions due to leaks from its distribution pipelines by 2035, measured from a 2005 baseline and accounting for projected system growth. The 48% reduction keeps ONE Gas on track to reach its goal.

Inclusion & Diversity

The company's workforce is comprised of 37% of individuals who identify as members of traditionally underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, well above the U.S. gas utility company average. In 2022, 58% of new hires were women or historically underrepresented individuals.

ESG and Climate-related Governance

In addition to expanding and enhancing our ESG disclosures, including Scope 2 emissions disclosure, the ONE Gas Board approved a new short-term incentive pay metric tied to the execution of our emissions reduction goal, which is driven by our safety-focused pipeline replacement and protection program.

Giving Back

ONE Gas contributed $3.4 million to the communities we serve through foundation grants and community investment focused on supporting community engagement, education and workforce development.

In 2022, two leading disclosure-ranking agencies rated ONE Gas as an industry leader in managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities.

MSCI: In 2022, ONE Gas received a rating of AA (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment.





Institutional Shareholder Services: In 2022, ONE Gas was rated "Prime" in ESG from Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS).

For a comprehensive look at ONE Gas' ESG report, visit esg.onegas.com.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

