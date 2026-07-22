ONE Gas 2026 Sustainability Report Highlights Progress on Safety, Environmental Stewardship and Community Commitment

TULSA, Okla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas has released its 2026 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company's commitment to delivering affordable, reliable and safe natural gas while investing in system integrity, reducing emissions and supporting employees, customers and communities across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The annual report highlights progress, projects and milestones from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025, unless noted otherwise.

"At ONE Gas, we're proud to deliver affordable, reliable natural gas to the customers we serve," said Robert S. McAnnally, chief executive officer of ONE Gas. "This report highlights how we meet today's energy needs while continuing to invest in the future, with a focus on safety, environmental stewardship, our employees and the communities we call home."

Sustainability Report Highlights

Safety and System Integrity

Safety remains ONE Gas' top Core Value. In 2025, the American Gas Association recognized ONE Gas with a Safety Achievement Award for the ninth consecutive year, reflecting the company's strong safety performance among similarly sized natural gas distribution companies. ONE Gas also replaced more than 400 miles of distribution mains, service lines and transmission lines to improve safety and reduce fugitive emissions.

Safety remains ONE Gas' top Core Value. In 2025, the American Gas Association recognized ONE Gas with a Safety Achievement Award for the ninth consecutive year, reflecting the company's strong safety performance among similarly sized natural gas distribution companies. ONE Gas also replaced more than 400 miles of distribution mains, service lines and transmission lines to improve safety and reduce fugitive emissions. Environmental Stewardship

ONE Gas continued to make progress toward its 2035 goal to reduce Scope 1 emissions due to leaks from its distribution pipeline system by 55%, measured from an estimated 2005 baseline and accounting for projected system growth. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company achieved an estimated 53% reduction. In 2025, ONE Gas also issued 26,477 energy efficiency rebates totaling approximately $14.1 million, helping customers reduce energy use and avoid an estimated 40,840 metric tons of CO2e emissions.

ONE Gas continued to make progress toward its 2035 goal to reduce Scope 1 emissions due to leaks from its distribution pipeline system by 55%, measured from an estimated 2005 baseline and accounting for projected system growth. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company achieved an estimated 53% reduction. In 2025, ONE Gas also issued 26,477 energy efficiency rebates totaling approximately $14.1 million, helping customers reduce energy use and avoid an estimated 40,840 metric tons of CO2e emissions. Social Commitment

ONE Gas' commitment to service extends to employees, customers and communities. Employee engagement increased for the ninth consecutive year, with 91% of employees participating in the 2025 Gallup engagement survey and the company again ranking in the top quartile of Gallup's Overall Company Database. ONE Gas employees, retirees, family and friends also contributed more than 10,575 volunteer hours, while ONE Gas Foundation grants and community investments totaled $3.2 million across Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas.

For a comprehensive look at ONE Gas' 2026 Sustainability Report, visit www.onegas.com

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Leah Harper

Phone: 918-947-7123

[email protected]

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.