ONE Gas Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Affirms 2023 Financial Guidance

Declares Second Quarter Dividend

TULSA, Okla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced its first quarter financial results, affirmed its 2023 financial guidance and declared its quarterly dividend.

"ONE Gas enters 2023 focused on the execution of our capital plan and enhancing the safety and resiliency of our system," said Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer. "Economic development continues to advance across our territories, and we remain well positioned to respond as customer demand grows."

FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

First quarter 2023 net income was $102.6 million , or $1.84 per diluted share, compared with $98.9 million , or $1.83 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2022;

, or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, in the first quarter 2022; In March 2023 , the Company executed a forward sale agreement for 2.0 million shares of its common stock, with settlement by Dec. 29, 2023 , for 1.4 million shares and by Dec. 31, 2024 , for the remaining shares;

, the Company executed a forward sale agreement for 2.0 million shares of its common stock, with settlement by , for 1.4 million shares and by , for the remaining shares; Actual heating degree days across the Company's service areas were 4,872 in the first quarter 2023, 7.0% warmer than normal weather and 14.5% warmer than the same period last year;

In February 2023 , the Company entered into an at-the-market equity distribution agreement under which it may issue shares of common stock with an aggregate price up to $300 million , replacing the previous at-the-market equity program filed in February 2020 ;

, the Company entered into an at-the-market equity distribution agreement under which it may issue shares of common stock with an aggregate price up to , replacing the previous at-the-market equity program filed in ; For the sixth consecutive year, ONE Gas was awarded the American Gas Association Safety Achievement Award for excellence in employee safety; and

The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, or $2.60 per share on an annualized basis, payable on June 2, 2023 , to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17 , 2023.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ONE Gas reported operating income of $149.2 million in the first quarter 2023, compared with $140.8 million in the first quarter 2022, which primarily reflects:

an increase of $17.3 million from new rates; and

from new rates; and a decrease of $1.6 million in COVID-19 related expenses.

These increases were offset partially by:

an increase of $4.5 million in depreciation expense, due primarily to additional capital expenditures being placed in service;

in depreciation expense, due primarily to additional capital expenditures being placed in service; an increase of $4.1 million in employee-related costs; and

in employee-related costs; and an increase of $2.6 million in bad debt expense.

Weather across our service territories for the first quarter was 14.5% warmer than the prior year. Due to our weather normalization mechanisms, the impact on operating income was not material.

Revenues include an increase of $11.9 million associated with Kansas Gas Service Securitization I, L.L.C. (KGSS-I, a special-purpose entity), which is offset by $7.1 million in amortization expense and $4.8 million in interest expense. Revenues also include an increase of $2.5 million due to the annual adjustment of the ad-valorem rider for Kansas Gas Service, which is offset by amortization expense.

Income tax expense includes a credit for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with excess deferred income taxes (EDIT) of $9.9 million and $7.9 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $41.7 million higher for the first quarter 2023 compared with the same period last year, due primarily to expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

REGULATORY ACTIVITIES UPDATE

Securitization

The following updates reflect recent activity in Kansas and Texas related to financing of costs incurred in February 2021 associated with Winter Storm Uri through the issuance of securitized bonds.

In November 2022, KGSS-I issued $336 million of securitized utility tariff bonds. KGSS-I used the proceeds from the issuance to purchase the Securitized Utility Tariff Property from Kansas Gas Service, pay for debt issuance costs, and reimburse Kansas Gas Service for upfront securitization costs paid on behalf of KGSS-I. The first quarter of 2023 was the first quarter with the full three-month activity for KGSS-I, compared to prior fourth quarter activity, which began in mid-November 2022.

The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated balance sheets:



March 31, December 31,

2023 2022

(Thousands of dollars) Restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 19,117 $ 8,446 Accounts receivable 4,051 4,862 Securitized intangible asset, net 316,749 323,838 Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds 34,497 20,716 Accounts payable 1,374 3,204 Accrued interest 6,810 2,202 Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs 295,555 309,343 Equity 1,681 1,681

The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated statements of income, for the period indicated:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

(Thousands of dollars) Operating revenues $ 11,933 Operating expense (110) Amortization expense (7,089) Interest income 75 Interest expense (4,809) Income before income taxes $ —

In March 2023, the Texas Natural Gas Securitization Finance Corporation completed the issuance of the securitized bonds relating to Winter Storm Uri and ONE Gas received the net proceeds of approximately $197 million.

Other Regulatory Updates

In March 2023, Oklahoma Natural Gas filed its annual Performance-Based Rate Change application for the test year ended December 2022. The filing includes a requested $27.6 million base rate revenue increase, $2.5 million energy efficiency incentive and $11.9 million of EDIT to be credited to customers in 2024. A hearing is scheduled for June 15, 2023.

In March 2023, Texas Gas Service made Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program (GRIP) filings for all customers in the West-North service area, requesting a $7.4 million increase to be effective in July 2023.

In February 2023, Texas Gas Service made GRIP filings for all customers in the Central-Gulf service area, requesting an $11.5 million increase to be effective in June 2023.

In January 2023, the Railroad Commission of Texas approved the consolidation of the West-North service area and a rate increase of $8.8 million, premised on a return on equity of 9.6 percent and common equity ratio of 59.74 percent equity. The new rates were implemented in February 2023.

2023 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

ONE Gas affirmed its financial guidance issued on Nov. 30, 2022, with 2023 net income and earnings per share expected to be in the range of $224 million to $238 million, and $4.02 to $4.26 per diluted share. Capital expenditures, including asset removal costs, are expected to be approximately $675 million in 2023.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The ONE Gas executive management team will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (10 a.m. Central Daylight Time). The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

To participate in the telephone conference call, dial 833-470-1428, passcode 357871, or log on to www.onegas.com/investors and select Events and Presentations.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, a replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 866-813-9403, passcode 895058.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Some of the statements contained and incorporated in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. The forward-looking statements relate to our anticipated financial performance, liquidity, management's plans and objectives for our future operations, our business prospects, the outcome of regulatory and legal proceedings, market conditions and other matters. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following discussion is intended to identify important factors that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include the items identified in the preceding paragraph, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of our operations and other statements contained or incorporated in this news release identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "should," "goal," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "continue," "might," "potential," "scheduled," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning.

One should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are applicable only as of the date of this news release. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Those factors may affect our operations, markets, products, services and prices. In addition to any assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with the forward-looking statements, factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statement include, among others, the following:

our ability to recover costs, income taxes and amounts equivalent to the cost of property, plant and equipment, regulatory assets and our allowed rate of return in our regulated rates or other recovery mechanisms;

cyber-attacks, which, according to experts, continue to increase in volume and sophistication, or breaches of technology systems that could disrupt our operations or result in the loss or exposure of confidential or sensitive customer, employee or Company information; further, increased remote working arrangements have required enhancements and modifications to our IT infrastructure (e.g. Internet, Virtual Private Network, remote collaboration systems, etc.), and any failures of the technologies, including third-party service providers, that facilitate working remotely could limit our ability to conduct ordinary operations or expose us to increased risk or effect of an attack;

our ability to manage our operations and maintenance costs;

the concentration of our operations in Oklahoma , Kansas , and Texas ;

, , and ; changes in regulation of natural gas distribution services, particularly those in Oklahoma , Kansas and Texas ;

, and ; the economic climate and, particularly, its effect on the natural gas requirements of our residential and commercial customers;

the length and severity of a pandemic or other health crisis which could significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period;

competition from alternative forms of energy, including, but not limited to, electricity, solar power, wind power, geothermal energy and biofuels;

adverse weather conditions and variations in weather, including seasonal effects on demand and/or supply, the occurrence of severe storms in the territories in which we operate, and climate change, and the related effects on supply, demand, and costs;

indebtedness could make us more vulnerable to general adverse economic and industry conditions, limit our ability to borrow additional funds and/or place us at competitive disadvantage compared with competitors;

our ability to secure reliable, competitively priced and flexible natural gas transportation and supply, including decisions by natural gas producers to reduce production or shut-in producing natural gas wells and expiration of existing supply and transportation and storage arrangements that are not replaced with contracts with similar terms and pricing;

our ability to complete necessary or desirable expansion or infrastructure development projects, which may delay or prevent us from serving our customers or expanding our business;

operational and mechanical hazards or interruptions;

adverse labor relations;

the effectiveness of our strategies to reduce earnings lag, revenue protection strategies and risk mitigation strategies, which may be affected by risks beyond our control such as commodity price volatility, counterparty performance or creditworthiness and interest rate risk;

the capital-intensive nature of our business, and the availability of and access to, in general, funds to meet our debt obligations prior to or when they become due and to fund our operations and capital expenditures, either through (i) cash on hand, (ii) operating cash flow, or (iii) access to the capital markets and other sources of liquidity;

our ability to obtain capital on commercially reasonable terms, or on terms acceptable to us, or at all;

limitations on our operating flexibility, earnings and cash flows due to restrictions in our financing arrangements;

cross-default provisions in our borrowing arrangements, which may lead to our inability to satisfy all of our outstanding obligations in the event of a default on our part;

changes in the financial markets during the periods covered by the forward-looking statements, particularly those affecting the availability of capital and our ability to refinance existing debt and fund investments and acquisitions to execute our business strategy;

actions of rating agencies, including the ratings of debt, general corporate ratings and changes in the rating agencies' ratings criteria;

changes in inflation and interest rates;

our ability to recover the costs of natural gas purchased for our customers and any related financing required to support our purchase of natural gas supply;

impact of potential impairment charges;

volatility and changes in markets for natural gas and our ability to secure additional and sufficient liquidity on reasonable commercial terms to cover costs associated with such volatility;

possible loss of local distribution company franchises or other adverse effects caused by the actions of municipalities;

payment and performance by counterparties and customers as contracted and when due, including our counterparties maintaining ordinary course terms of supply and payments;

changes in existing or the addition of new environmental, safety, tax and other laws to which we and our subsidiaries are subject, including those that may require significant expenditures, significant increases in operating costs or, in the case of noncompliance, substantial fines or penalties;

the effectiveness of our risk-management policies and procedures, and employees violating our risk-management policies;

the uncertainty of estimates, including accruals and costs of environmental remediation;

advances in technology, including technologies that increase efficiency or that improve electricity's competitive position relative to natural gas;

population growth rates and changes in the demographic patterns of the markets we serve, and economic conditions in these areas' housing markets;

acts of nature and the potential effects of threatened or actual terrorism and war, including recent events in Europe ;

; the sufficiency of insurance coverage to cover losses;

the effects of our strategies to reduce tax payments;

changes in accounting standards;

changes in corporate governance standards;

existence of material weaknesses in our internal controls;

our ability to comply with all covenants in our indentures and the ONE Gas Credit Agreement, a violation of which, if not cured in a timely manner, could trigger a default of our obligations;

our ability to attract and retain talented employees, management and directors, and shortage of skilled-labor;

unexpected increases in the costs of providing health care benefits, along with pension and postemployment health care benefits, as well as declines in the discount rates on, declines in the market value of the debt and equity securities of, and increases in funding requirements for, our defined benefit plans; and

our ability to successfully complete merger, acquisition or divestiture plans, regulatory or other limitations imposed as a result of a merger, acquisition or divestiture, and the success of the business following a merger, acquisition or divestiture.

These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other factors could also have material adverse effects on our future results. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Part 1, Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our Annual Report. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or change in circumstances, expectations or otherwise.

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













Three Months Ended



March 31, (Unaudited)

2023

2022



(Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)









Total revenues

$ 1,032,143

$ 971,459









Cost of natural gas

665,799

639,946









Operating expenses







Operations and maintenance

126,683

115,095 Depreciation and amortization

71,264

57,137 General taxes

19,166

18,524 Total operating expenses

217,113

190,756 Operating income

149,231

140,757 Other income (expense), net

2,581

(4,145) Interest expense, net

(30,115)

(15,595) Income before income taxes

121,697

121,017 Income taxes

(19,076)

(22,083) Net income

$ 102,621

$ 98,934









Earnings per share







Basic

$ 1.85

$ 1.83 Diluted

$ 1.84

$ 1.83









Average shares (thousands)







Basic

55,538

53,922 Diluted

55,800

54,030 Dividends declared per share of stock

$ 0.65

$ 0.62

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













March 31,

December 31, (Unaudited)

2023

2022 Assets

(Thousands of dollars) Property, plant and equipment







Property, plant and equipment

$ 7,957,407

$ 7,834,557 Accumulated depreciation and amortization

2,226,565

2,205,717 Net property, plant and equipment

5,730,842

5,628,840 Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

7,809

9,681 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

19,117

8,446 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

26,926

18,127 Accounts receivable, net

493,573

553,834 Materials and supplies

73,033

70,873 Natural gas in storage

98,966

269,205 Regulatory assets

66,198

275,572 Other current assets

29,773

29,997 Total current assets

788,469

1,217,608 Goodwill and other assets







Regulatory assets

308,960

330,831 Securitized intangible asset, net

316,749

323,838 Goodwill

157,953

157,953 Other assets

117,279

117,326 Total goodwill and other assets

900,941

929,948 Total assets

$ 7,420,252

$ 7,776,396











APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)



March 31,

December 31, (Unaudited)

2023

2022 Equity and Liabilities

(Thousands of dollars) Equity and long-term debt







Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 250,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 55,389,050 shares at March 31, 2023; issued and outstanding 55,349,954 shares at December 31, 2022

$ 553

$ 553 Paid-in capital

1,933,468

1,932,714 Retained earnings

718,163

651,863 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(704)

(704) Total equity

2,651,480

2,584,426 Other long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs

1,580,018

2,352,400 Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs

295,555

309,343 Total-long term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs

1,875,573

2,661,743 Total equity and long-term debt

4,527,053

5,246,169 Current liabilities







Current maturities of other long-term debt

772,742

12 Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds

34,497

20,716 Notes payable

280,000

552,000 Accounts payable

197,619

360,493 Accrued taxes other than income

76,148

78,352 Regulatory liabilities

48,405

47,867 Customer deposits

56,467

57,854 Other current liabilities

76,397

72,125 Total current liabilities

1,542,275

1,189,419 Deferred credits and other liabilities







Deferred income taxes

720,640

698,456 Regulatory liabilities

516,625

529,441 Employee benefit obligations

19,599

19,587 Other deferred credits

94,060

93,324 Total deferred credits and other liabilities

1,350,924

1,340,808 Commitments and contingencies







Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,420,252

$ 7,776,396

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Three Months Ended



March 31, (Unaudited)

2023

2022



(Thousands of dollars) Operating activities







Net income

$ 102,621

$ 98,934 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

71,264

57,137 Deferred income taxes

9,364

(6,849) Share-based compensation expense

2,821

2,695 Provision for doubtful accounts

3,925

1,338 Proceeds from government securitization of winter weather event costs

197,366

— Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

56,336

(154,278) Materials and supplies

(2,160)

705 Natural gas in storage

170,239

100,701 Asset removal costs

(13,567)

(9,554) Accounts payable

(157,533)

(56,863) Accrued taxes other than income

(2,204)

8,118 Customer deposits

(1,387)

(1,349) Regulatory assets and liabilities - current

5,585

36,374 Regulatory assets and liabilities - noncurrent

21,871

66,002 Other assets and liabilities - current

3,573

(12,438) Other assets and liabilities - noncurrent

952

(23,037) Cash provided by operating activities

469,066

107,636 Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(151,030)

(113,307) Other investing expenditures

(292)

(608) Other investing receipts

1,443

549 Cash used in investing activities

(149,879)

(113,366) Financing activities







Borrowings (repayments) on notes payable, net

(272,000)

11,165 Issuance of common stock

—

34,468 Dividends paid

(36,002)

(33,285) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of stock compensation

(2,386)

(3,023) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(310,388)

9,325 Change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

8,799

3,595 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period

18,127

8,852 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$ 26,926

$ 12,447 Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 33,729

$ 28,017 Cash paid (received) for income taxes, net

$ (1,870)

$ —

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc. INFORMATION AT A GLANCE

Three Months Ended

March 31, (Unaudited) 2023

2022

(Millions of dollars) Natural gas sales $ 971.8

$ 927.0 Transportation revenues $ 38.9

$ 36.8 Securitization customer charges $ 11.9

$ 0.0 Other revenues $ 9.5

$ 7.6 Total revenues $ 1,032.1

$ 971.4 Cost of natural gas $ 665.8

$ 639.9 Operating costs $ 145.8

$ 133.6 Depreciation and amortization $ 71.3

$ 57.1 Operating income $ 149.2

$ 140.8 Net income $ 102.6

$ 98.9 Capital expenditures and asset removal costs $ 164.6

$ 122.9











Volumes (Bcf)









Natural gas sales









Residential

54.6



60.7 Commercial and industrial

18.1



19.4 Other

1.1



1.1 Total sales volumes delivered

73.8



81.1 Transportation

64.9



67.1 Total volumes delivered

138.8



148.2











Average number of customers (in thousands)









Residential

2,100



2,086 Commercial and industrial

165



164 Other

3



3 Transportation

12



12 Total customers

2,280



2,265











Heating Degree Days









Actual degree days

4,872



5,699 Normal degree days

5,237



5,252 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather

(7.0) %



8.5 %











Statistics by State









Oklahoma









Average number of customers (in thousands)

924



916 Actual degree days

1,719



1,985 Normal degree days

1,792



1,792 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather

(4.1) %



10.8 %











Kansas









Average number of customers (in thousands)

656



655 Actual degree days

2,251



2,532 Normal degree days

2,460



2,461 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather

(8.5) %



2.9 %











Texas









Average number of customers (in thousands)

700



694 Actual degree days

902



1,182 Normal degree days

985



999 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather

(8.4) %



18.3 %

Analyst Contact: Erin Dailey 918-947-7411 Media Contact: Leah Harper 918-947-7123

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.