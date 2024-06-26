ONE Gas Annual Sustainability Report Highlights Progress on Emissions Reduction and Industry-Leading Safety

TULSA, Okla., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas has released its annual Sustainability Report outlining its commitment to safe operations, responsible environmental stewardship and an inclusive and diverse work culture.

"As one of the country's largest natural gas distribution companies serving 2.3 million customers, ONE Gas has an essential role in a sustainable energy future," said Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer of ONE Gas. "Our Sustainability Report highlights our commitment to safety, serving the growing demand for natural gas in our service territory, investing in our systems and our people, and operating in an environmentally responsible way."

Key highlights and milestones during 2023 include:

Industry-Leading Safety

For the seventh consecutive year, the American Gas Association recognized ONE Gas as having the fewest severe injury incident rate of any mega-sized natural gas distribution company in the United States. ONE Gas' safety scores place the company among the safest nationwide.

Emissions Reduction

ONE Gas has achieved an estimated 50% reduction in CO2e emissions due to leaks from mains and services from 2005 to 2023. The company has set a goal of achieving a 55% reduction in Scope 1 emissions across our enterprise due to leaks from its distribution pipelines by 2035, measured from an estimated 2005 baseline and accounting for projected system growth. The 50% reduction keeps ONE Gas on track to reach its goal.

Inclusion & Diversity

In 2023, ONE Gas was recognized as one of the best places to work for disability inclusion by the Disability Equity Index, and 59% of new hires were women or historically underrepresented individuals.

Giving Back

ONE Gas contributed $3.4 million to the communities we serve through foundation grants and community investments focused on supporting community engagement, education and workforce development.

For a comprehensive look at ONE Gas' Sustainability Report, visit www.onegas.com.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

