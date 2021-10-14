ONE Gas ESG Report Highlights Commitment to Reducing Emissions, Industry-Leading Safety and Expanding Workforce Diversity

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas has released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which outlines the company's progress toward its commitment to helping achieve a cleaner energy future, while fostering a safe and inclusive workplace built on a solid foundation of core values.

The ESG report showcases ONE Gas' continued investments in optimizing its operations and technology while reaffirming the company's commitment to providing cleaner, affordable and reliable energy to the communities it serves.

"We are confident that natural gas will serve a critical role as we continue to transition into a cleaner energy future," said Sid McAnnally, president and CEO of ONE Gas. "Groups across our company work every day to identify innovations and improvements that allow us to continue reducing and offsetting our emissions, giving back to our communities and supporting our employees."

In the report, ONE Gas updates its estimate of Scope 1 CO2e emissions reduction through replacement and protection of distribution mains and service, anticipating those efforts will result in a 41% reduction by 2025 (from 2014 levels).

Other key highlights for 2020 from the report include:

a 26.3% decrease in CO2e emissions from 2014-2020 through the replacement and protection of distribution mains and service lines;

capital investments totaling more than $515 million , with 70% dedicated to system integrity and replacement projects;

, with 70% dedicated to system integrity and replacement projects; more than $3.2 million given back to communities through foundation grants and community investment focused on supporting community engagement, education and workforce development;

given back to communities through foundation grants and community investment focused on supporting community engagement, education and workforce development; a workforce comprised of 35% of individuals who identify as members of traditionally underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, compared to the U.S. utility company average of 27%.

The full ESG report is available here.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

