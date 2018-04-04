The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

What: ONE Gas first-quarter 2018 earnings conference call and webcast



When: 11 a.m. Eastern, May 1, 2018

10 a.m. Central



Where: 1) Phone conference call dial 888-791-4321, pass code 7883538

2) Log on to the webcast at www.onegas.com

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, the replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 888-203-1112, pass code 7883538.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index, and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

ONE Gas provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas.

ONE Gas is headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., and its divisions include Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest natural gas distributor in Oklahoma; Kansas Gas Service, the largest in Kansas, and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

Its largest natural gas distribution markets by customer count are Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Okla.; Kansas City, Wichita and Topeka, Kan.; and Austin and El Paso, Texas. ONE Gas serves residential, commercial, industrial, transportation and wholesale customers in all three states.

For more information, visit the website at http://www.ONEGas.com.

Analyst Contact: Megan Bloyed

918-947-7011 Media Contact: Jennifer Rector

918-947-7571

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gas-first-quarter-2018-conference-call-and-webcast-scheduled-300624375.html

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

