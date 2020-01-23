ONE Gas Fourth-quarter and Year-end 2019 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) will release its fourth-quarter and year-end 2019 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

The ONE Gas executive management team will participate in a conference call the following day, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (10 a.m. Central Standard Time).

The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

What: ONE Gas fourth-quarter and year-end 2019 earnings conference call and webcast



When: 11 a.m. Eastern, Feb. 20, 2020

10 a.m. Central



Where: 1) Phone conference call dial 888-254-3590, pass code 8787949

2) Log on to the webcast at www.onegas.com/investors and select Events and Presentations.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, the replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 888-203-1112, pass code 8787949.

2020 Earnings News Release, Conference Call and Webcast Schedules

Additionally, conference calls and webcasts for the first, second and third quarters of 2020 also have been scheduled.

First quarter 2020 : News release issued – April 27, 2020 ; Conference call and webcast – April 28, 2020 ;

: News release issued – ; Conference call and webcast – ; Second quarter 2020 : News release issued – July 27, 2020 ; Conference call and webcast – July 28, 2020 ;

: News release issued – ; Conference call and webcast – ; Third quarter 2020 : News release issued – Nov. 2, 2020 ; Conference call and webcast – Nov. 3, 2020 .

Each quarterly earnings news release will be issued following the close of market on the date indicated.

Each quarterly conference call and webcast will take place at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. Central Time) on the date indicated. Conference call dial-in information will be provided at a later date.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information, visit the website at www.onegas.com.

Analyst Contact: Brandon Lohse

918-947-7472 Media Contact: Leah Harper

918-947-7123

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.onegas.com

