ONE Gas Increases Quarterly Dividend

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today increased the dividend for the first quarter 2026 by 1 cent per share to 68 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $2.72 per share.

The dividend is payable March 6, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 20, 2026.

The Company expects an average annual dividend increase of 1% to 2% through 2030, subject to approval by the board of directors.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

