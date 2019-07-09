ONE Gas Second-quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled

TULSA, Okla., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) will release its second-quarter 2019 earnings after the market closes on Monday, July 29, 2019.

The ONE Gas executive management team will participate in a conference call the following day, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (10 a.m. Central Daylight Time).

The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

What: ONE Gas second-quarter 2019 earnings conference call and webcast



When: July 30, 2019

11 a.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Central



Where: 1) Phone conference call dial 888-208-1711, pass code 1661802

2) Log on to the webcast at www.onegas.com

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, the replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 888-203-1112, pass code 1661802.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information, visit the website at www.onegas.com.

Analyst Contact: Brandon Lohse

918-947-7472 Media Contact: Leah Harper

918-947-7123

