ONE Gas to Participate in BofA, Mizuho, and Wells Fargo Utility Conferences

News provided by

ONE Gas, Inc.

01 Dec, 2023, 16:15 ET

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced it will participate in the BofA Securities Gas Utility Conference virtually on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, followed by the Mizuho Power, Energy, & Infrastructure Conference in the afternoon, in New York City. On Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, the ONE Gas executive management team will attend the Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium.

Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer, Christopher Sighinolfi, elected senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1, 2024, and Curtis Dinan, senior vice president and chief operating officer, will be conducting a series of meetings with members of the investment community at each event.

The materials utilized during the conferences are accessible on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Analyst Contact: Erin Dailey
                          918-947-7411
Media Contact: Leah Harper
                          918-947-7123

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

Also from this source

ONE Gas Issues 2024 Financial Guidance

ONE Gas Issues 2024 Financial Guidance

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today issued financial guidance for 2024. "As we look to 2024, we remain focused on executing our business strategy,...
ONE Gas Announces the Retirement of Chief Financial Officer and Names Successor

ONE Gas Announces the Retirement of Chief Financial Officer and Names Successor

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced that after a 25-year career in finance and executive leadership, Caron A. Lawhorn has decided to retire as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Gas

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.