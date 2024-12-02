ONE Gas to Participate in Jefferies, Mizuho, and Wells Fargo Utility Conferences

News provided by

ONE Gas, Inc.

Dec 02, 2024, 16:15 ET

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced it will participate in the Jefferies Gas Utilities Mini-Conference virtually on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, followed by the Mizuho Power, Energy, & Infrastructure Conference in New York City. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, the ONE Gas executive management team will attend the Wells Fargo Midstream, Energy & Utilities Symposium.

Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer, Christopher Sighinolfi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Curtis Dinan, senior vice president and chief operating officer, will be conducting a series of meetings with members of the investment community at these events.

Beginning on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, the materials utilized during the conferences will be accessible on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com/investors/events-and-presentations

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States. 

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Analyst Contact:

Erin Dailey

918-947-7411

Media Contact:

Leah Harper

918-947-7123

 

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

ONE Gas Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Increases 2024 Financial Guidance

ONE Gas Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Increases 2024 Financial Guidance

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced its third quarter financial results, increased the midpoint of its 2024 EPS guidance and declared its...
ONE Gas Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled

ONE Gas Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) will release its third quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 4, 2024. The ONE Gas...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Gas

Gas

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics