One GI ® Adds to Leadership Team with the Appointment of Sean Mercado as Senior Vice President of Payor Strategy

News provided by

One GI

28 Jun, 2023, 10:09 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One GI®, The Home for Independent Gastroenterology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Mercado as the Senior Vice President of Payor Strategy. With an impressive background in healthcare contracting and strategic partnerships, Sean will play a critical role in driving One GI's growth and strengthening its payor relations. His expertise will be instrumental in developing strategies to enhance payor partnerships, advance care delivery and service reimbursement models, and maximize the overall value of strategic payor collaborations.

Continue Reading

In his new role, Sean will assume responsibility for leading all commercial and government contracting initiatives within the organization. He will lead the development of a comprehensive portfolio contracting strategy to bolster One GI's expansion plans and further solidify One GI's position as a leader in gastroenterology health.

Sean's wealth of knowledge and expertise in healthcare contracting, strategic planning, and partnership development align seamlessly with One GI's dedication to continual growth while fostering strong relationships and collaborations with payors.

"We are delighted to have Sean Mercado join our team as the Senior Vice President of Payor Strategy," said Robbie Allen, CEO of One GI®. "His extensive experience in developing payor partnerships and his acumen for value-based contracting will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and optimizing our strategic relationships. We look forward to his contributions in advancing our mission to provide high-quality, patient-centric care."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Sean said, "Joining One GI® presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to their innovative vision of transforming gastroenterology care delivery.  By leveraging innovative payor partnerships and reimbursement models, we can improve patient outcomes and enhance the overall value proposition for all stakeholders involved. I am deeply committed to driving strategic growth and further positioning One GI® as a leader in the field."

About One GI®

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, One GI® is the premier network of independent gastroenterology practices dedicated to providing comprehensive, high-quality GI and related healthcare services. By fostering both innovation and collaboration, One GI® empowers physicians to focus on what they do best, delivering exceptional patient care.

For more information about One GI®, please visit www.onegi.com.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Mary Mackey, VP Brand & Communication

[email protected]

SOURCE One GI

Also from this source

One GI® Partners with Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater, Expanding Its Eastern US Presence and Strengthening GI Services in Coastal Virginia

One GI® Partners with TransSouth, Further Strengthening Gastroenterology Services in Tennessee

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.