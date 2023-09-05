One GI® Appoints Christa Newton as Chief Executive Officer

One GI

05 Sep, 2023, 11:20 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One GI®, a management service organization (MSO) specializing in gastroenterology, is pleased to introduce Christa Newton as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With an impressive tenure of leading multi-specialty practice healthcare systems, Christa's appointment reaffirms the organization's commitment to top-tier patient care. Christa previously served One GI® as the Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Christa has become a trusted leader to our physician partners and embodies the values and culture central to our organization.

Christa brings a wealth of experience in propelling organizations toward heightened performance, seamless integration, and robust revenue growth. Outlining her aspirations for One GI®, she shared, "In my role as CEO, I am deeply committed to fostering clear leadership, facilitating open channels of communication, and championing a culture of collaboration. Our overarching goal is to amplify the strengths of our local physicians and practices, with a steadfast commitment to ensuring that patient care excellence remains at the forefront of all we do."

Complimenting this leadership transition is the appointment of Michael Harper as Chief Financial Officer. Bringing over 25 years of expertise in healthcare finance and management, Michael's leadership is anticipated to play a central role in shaping One GI®'s financial future. Notably experienced in Mergers & Acquisitions, Michael's vision for the financial realm combines innovation with steadfast principles of transparency and collaboration. As he undertakes this pivotal role, his dedication ensures One GI®'s financial endeavors remain in alignment with the organization's core mission and values.

As One GI® embarks on this new chapter in leadership, the organization remains committed to fortifying its unique, physician-centric MSO model.  Michael Dragutsky, M.D. and Chairman of the Board said, "We remain truly excited for the continued success of One GI® now and in the future!"

Founded in 2020 by pioneering gastroenterologists, One GI® is a partnership of independent practices united by a shared vision of exemplary patient care, respect, and value creation. Its distinctive MSO structure emphasizes physician autonomy, backed by top-tier executive leadership. Distinguished by its collaborative ethos, advanced ancillaries, and robust network, One GI® upholds its "People First" core value and champions the independent practice of medicine. One GI® currently collaborates with 18 brands of GI practices in 54 locations across 6 states.

For more information about One GI®, please visit www.onegi.com

For further inquiries, please contact:

Mary Mackey, VP Brand & Communication
[email protected]

SOURCE One GI

