One GI® Embraces Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Patient Care and Efficiency

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One GI®, a leading gastroenterology practice management company, is at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across its organization to improve patient care, streamline operations, and support healthcare providers.

The company is implementing AI solutions in various aspects of its operations, including clinical care, pathology, network infrastructure, revenue cycle management, security, finance, and data analytics. These initiatives aim to automate routine tasks and provide deeper insights into patient care and operational efficiency.

"At One GI, we're committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide the best possible care for our patients," said Christa Newton, CEO of One GI. "By embracing AI, we're not only improving our clinical outcomes but also creating a more efficient and responsive healthcare environment."

The integration of AI extends beyond clinical applications. One GI is utilizing AI to enhance its administrative processes, from streamlining financial operations to improving data management and analysis. This comprehensive approach ensures that the benefits of AI are leveraged throughout the entire organization.

Dr. Vasu Appalaneni, Executive Vice President of Clinical Innovation and leader of One GI AI projects, emphasized the transformative potential of AI in gastroenterology: "AI is revolutionizing how we approach patient care, from assisting in diagnostics to reducing administrative burden on our physicians, these technologies allow us to focus more on what matters most – our patients. We're seeing improvements in efficiency, workflow optimization, alleviating physician burnout that translate directly to better patient experiences and outcomes. My role at One GI is exciting and challenging as I navigate the frontlines, identifying opportunities while spearheading the implementation and integration of innovative technologies to advance our gastroenterology services."

One GI's commitment to AI also includes ongoing evaluation and implementation of new technologies. The company is actively piloting innovative AI solutions and establishing governance frameworks to ensure responsible and effective use of these tools.

As One GI continues to lead in the adoption of AI in gastroenterology, the company remains focused on its core mission of delivering exceptional patient care while supporting the professional growth and well-being of its healthcare providers.

About One GI®

One GI® is a gastroenterology management services organization that partners with GI physicians to help them manage, optimize, and grow their practices. One GI® provides critical business services to physicians so they can focus on what they do best: providing excellent care to patients. For additional information on One GI®, please visit www.onegi.com.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Maria Khan

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE One GI