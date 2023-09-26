One Guard Inspections Launches Post-Sale Inspection, Redefining Speed and Accuracy in Auction Vehicle Evaluations

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Guard Inspections, a Repair OnDemand company and a leading name in the automotive inspection industry, is proud to introduce its latest offering: the Post-Sale Inspection, tailored specifically for online auctions. This innovative service redefines how online auctions verify vehicle condition after the sale, providing unmatched speed, accuracy, and peace of mind for buyers and sellers.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Post-Sale Inspection, a game-changer for the online auction industry," said Greg Lubrani, Chief Sales Officer of Repair OnDemand. "Physical auctions have conducted these for years. However, online auctions selling vehicles directly from a dealer's lot have struggled to replicate this process. With our commitment to delivering value to our clients through our vast network of certified inspectors, we've created a product that accelerates the post-sale process and ensures that every vehicle's condition is scrutinized with precision, giving our clients the confidence they deserve."

One Guard Inspections recognizes the urgency in assessing vehicle condition after sales and thus introduces the Post-Sale Inspection with an exceptionally fast turnaround time. Auctions can expect detailed arbitration inspections promptly, enabling them to make informed decisions swiftly. Each report is meticulously verified, ensuring the accuracy and reliability that One Guard is renowned for.

The Post-Sale Inspection also incorporates cutting-edge technology by utilizing the BlueDriver Max OBD2 scan tool for an in-depth mechanical assessment. This tool conducts an engine diagnostic scan as an integral part of the assessment process, leaving no aspect of the vehicle's mechanical condition unexamined. One Guard Inspections ensures that buyers and sellers receive a comprehensive understanding of the vehicle's health, giving them confidence in their transactions.

Any online or physical auction aiming to enhance its post-sale procedures and elevate its customer experience, can benefit from One Guard Inspections' Post-Sale Inspection solution. One Guard can also help a physical auction on sale day enhance their current process.

For companies looking to learn more about Post-Sale Inspections, One Guard Inspections will be attending the National Auto Auction Association's World Remarketing Conference in Chicago, IL, from September 26th to 28th, 2023, as well as at Used Car Week in Scottsdale, AZ, from November 6th to 9th, 2023. Contact information and more details can also be found on the company website.

About One Guard Inspections:

One Guard Inspections is a trusted name in automotive inspection services. With a dedication to accuracy, reliability, and innovation, One Guard Inspections empowers buyers, sellers, and industry professionals with comprehensive vehicle insights. One Guard Inspections is committed to setting new industry standards, from pre-purchase inspections to specialized assessments.

Website: www.oneguardinspections.com

About Repair OnDemand

Repair OnDemand is a trusted marketplace that connects sublet repair professionals with companies with vehicles needing repair, inspection, or both. We empower on-demand, vehicle-side repair through our software, technology, and people. Repair OnDemand provides quick access to a network of over 16,000 repair professionals and provides leading-edge technology solutions to its customers. Repair OnDemand's portfolio of companies includes AutoMobile Technologies (AMT), BlueDriver®, Mobile Tech RX, and One Guard Inspections.

Website: www.repairondemand.com

SOURCE One Guard Inspections