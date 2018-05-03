One Happy Island Of Aruba Welcomes New Flight Services From American Airlines

"Increased airlift operations are a crucial step for Aruba's tourism growth and continued success – additional daily and weekly flight services will further integrate our tourism sector in key feeder markets within Chicago and Dallas," said Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) CEO Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes. "American Airlines is a revered partner to our destination and continues to provide transportation for a growing demand of visitors – who we look forward to welcoming to our One happy island."

This is the latest in news released by American Airlines regarding new operations. The addition of service is being implemented to bolster the Fort-Worth-based airline's offerings during the winter months – with many of the new routes focused on connecting tropical destinations to larger hubs within the U.S. American Airlines, who has been operating into Aruba since 1971, offers double daily (14) weekly flights to Aruba from Miami, 12 weekly flights from Charlotte and 5 weekly flights from Philadelphia. These added operations from DFW and ORD will further connect tourists to the island who have shown propensity in visiting Aruba in the past.

"Connecting Aruba with Dallas does not only mean a new gateway for Aruba into the mid-West, but also will entail additional connections beyond this point into U.S. western markets, said Aruba Airport Authority Air Service Development Manager Jo-Anne Arends.

Aruba's expanded partnership with American Airlines will continue to raise the island's tourism to new heights and further fortify the 45+ year partnership that the destination has established with American Airlines.

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited destinations in the Caribbean, Aruba -- One happy island -- is an island of contradictions, where pristine turquoise waters collide against the desert-like terrain of the north shore; where peace and relaxation coexist with wild and rugged adventures; where Dutch influence meets American ease; and where a diverse history parallels a bright future. Located outside of the hurricane belt, the island is just a two-and-a-half hour flight from Miami and a four-hour flight from New York City and also boasts year-round cooling trade winds and an average 82-degree temperature. Aruba offers beach lovers, adrenaline junkies, relaxation seekers and everyone in between a slice of paradise, including breathtaking beaches, a booming culinary scene, world famous festivals and events, exciting land and water activities, art galleries and museums, sumptuous spas, championships golf and exclusive shopping. With all-inclusive options, boutique properties in charming Eagle Beach, high-rise branded resorts in Palm Beach or cosmopolitan city hotels in Oranjestad, the island of contradictions provides the perfect getaway for first-time guests and loyal visitors. www.aruba.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

THE ZIMMERMAN AGENCY

ARUBAPR@ZIMMERMAN.COM

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-happy-island-of-aruba-welcomes-new-flight-services-from-american-airlines-300642108.html

SOURCE Aruba Tourism Authority

Related Links

http://www.aruba.com

