One Health Direct Introduces Maternity Products To Better Serve DME Partner's Patients

DUNEDIN, Fla., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Health Direct (OHD) announced the expansion of its patient engagement, operational support, and product facilitation services to include a range of maternity products. OHD has recognized the importance of patient education and eligibility with other DME products and will now provide maternity products for their DME partner's patients.

New and expecting mothers are often unaware of the medical benefits, ease of availability, and requirements for coverage eligibility of certain maternity products and supplies. To assist in building this awareness, OHD has implemented a communication and education plan for new mothers to assist them in getting these critical maternity products through their insurance. Specifically, most women are not aware that they may be eligible to receive a high-end electric breast pump due to a mandate of the Affordable Care Act.

Expecting mothers are often unaware of the medical benefits, ease of availability and eligibility of maternity products. Post this

The maternity product offering supported and facilitated by OHD for our DME partners' patients includes breast pumps from Motif Medical, which are designed for convenience and ease of use. These pumps can be used with household plugs or powered by batteries and include comfort features such as suction and massage settings. In addition to breast pumps, other available products include postpartum recovery garments, back braces, and compression socks. All the products are shipped from OHD's wholly-owned distribution facility, American Distributors.

"Expanding into maternity products was a logical step for us," explained chief operations officer Nick Bozzo. "We've been able to assist diabetic patients in better managing their condition by providing them with CGMs. By applying the same principles, we can offer new mothers the medical benefits of a breast pump, which can be beneficial for both the mother and her child. This is just another example of how we continually strive to fulfill our company's mission of prioritizing the patient."

About One Health Direct

One Health Direct provides cutting-edge healthcare marketing, customer service, and patient engagement solutions to partners and clients. Our focus is on supplying innovative treatment options for patients suffering chronic health conditions, sent right to their homes while making the entire qualification, billing, and fulfillment process simple and time-saving for both the patient and physician.

Through collaboration with strategic partners and subsidiaries, One Health Direct has developed a holistic system that enables patients to receive better treatment solutions more effectively and efficiently manage chronic healthcare issues. Whether a partner is utilizing the complete system or only certain components, One Health Direct is committed to helping each partner provide better service to more patients suffering from chronic conditions.

One Health Direct supports patients of our partner DME (durable medical equipment) suppliers in attaining innovative treatment options, including products like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), orthotics, urological, maternity, and phototherapy supplies.

Contact:

Brett Guerin

One Health Direct

Chief Marketing Officer

(949) 280-8364

[email protected]

www.onehealthdirect.com

SOURCE One Health Direct