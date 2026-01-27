ONE HEMP Applauds Bipartisan Leadership Introducing the Hemp Enforcement, Modernization, and Protection (HEMP) Act

Commending the Continuing Leadership of Representatives Morgan Griffith and Marc Veasey to Establish Clear Guidelines for a Safe, Balanced Hemp Industry

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - ONE HEMP, a national coalition representing responsible hemp businesses and advocates, today thanked U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R‑VA), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, and U.S. Congressman Marc Veasey (D‑TX) for introducing the bipartisan Hemp Enforcement, Modernization, and Protection (HEMP) Act.

The HEMP Act represents a critical step toward establishing a clear, enforceable federal framework for hemp‑derived products, addressing years of regulatory uncertainty that have left consumers unprotected and responsible businesses operating without consistent national standards.

"ONE HEMP commends Chairman Griffith and Congressman Veasey for their leadership and bipartisan collaboration at a crucial moment for consumers and the hemp industry," said Kurtis Gayman, General Manager at Balanced Health Botanicals. "This legislation reflects a growing recognition in Congress that consumer safety, product accountability, and lawful access must advance together."

For millions of Americans who rely on hemp‑derived products for health and wellness, the absence of federal oversight has created confusion and risk. The HEMP Act seeks to replace a fragmented patchwork of state laws with a science‑based, consumer‑first regulatory pathway under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, while clearly distinguishing federally legal hemp from cannabis.

ONE HEMP looks forward to continuing to work with Congress, regulators, and stakeholders to strengthen and advance federal policy that protects consumers and provides long‑term certainty for the hemp industry.

About ONE HEMP

ONE HEMP is a national industry coalition committed to advancing responsible hemp policy through collaboration, science‑based advocacy, and consumer protection. The coalition represents a broad cross‑section of stakeholders working to ensure a safe, transparent, and sustainable hemp marketplace.

SOURCE ONE HEMP