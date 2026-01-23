One Heung Kong Earns Three Prestigious International Certifications, Pioneering Global Green and Healthy Living

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, One Heung Kong—a premier luxury residence in the Greater Bay Area—has achieved a major milestone in sustainable architecture. It has officially secured certification from the World Green Design Organization (WGDO), LEED Platinum status, and WELL for residential certification, making it the world's only artistic landmark to hold all three of these authoritative credentials. The project has also garnered multiple international green and healthy living awards. This accomplishment positions One Heung Kong at the forefront of global green and healthy living and offers a replicable model for sustainable development in high-density urban environments.

WGDO is the first international non-profit organization dedicated to promoting green design and a special consultative body to the United Nations. It recognized One Heung Kong for its commitment to sustainability and green principles integrated into the project from the earliest design stages. The development adopts the 8 Constant + Forest Environment System and the All-Intelligent Chain Eco-Technology System, enabling a full transformation from static green design to dynamic, intelligent operation and maintenance. This infuses "green intelligence" into every phase of the building's lifecycle, supporting healthier living for residents.

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building rating system, a globally acknowledged framework for evaluating green buildings, has bestowed its highest-tier Platinum certification upon One Heung Kong, in acknowledgment of its exceptional performance in energy efficiency, water resource management, indoor environmental quality, and sustainable site planning.

At the same time, One Heung Kong has earned WELL certification, an internationally respected, authoritative healthy building standard that focuses on how indoor environments impact human health and well-being. Not only is it one of just two projects in South China to hold both WELL and LEED certifications, but it's also the region's only one to simultaneously receive interim WELL for residential and WELL community certifications, establishing a holistic ecosystem designed to enhance human health.

By weaving together biomimicry, native plant communities, and smart technologies, One Heung Kong has built a multidimensional wellness system that visibly boosts negative oxygen ion concentrations throughout the residential area, effectively reduces the urban heat island effect, and achieves carbon sequestration. Moreover, the project has successfully developed a novel negative oxygen ion nanomaterial, now widely applied in the building, which enables continuous 24-hour release of negative oxygen ions, a notable breakthrough. In water management, One Heung Kong has implemented a three-tier healthy water purification system to guarantee residents access to safe, clean drinking water.

Looking ahead, One Heung Kong will continue to embrace the principles of green design, striving to create a global model for green and sustainable living and contributing to the building of a global community of health for all.

