ONE HIGH LINE PASSES $1 BILLION IN SALES, THE FASTEST NYC PROJECT TO REACH $1 BILLION IN SALES IN THE PAST TEN YEARS

Project is the Best-Selling New Development Downtown In 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Witkoff and Access Industries today announced that One High Line, their luxury condominium project in West Chelsea has surpassed $1 billion in sales, the fastest residential project in downtown New York City to do so in ten years. Corcoran Sunshine Sales and Marketing successfully led One High Line to over $1.043 billion in sales capturing 7% of the entire new development market by dollar volume last year.

One of the most successful residential projects in the world in 2024, One High Line is the best-selling new development project downtown and the top new development by dollar volume last year with $460 million in signed contracts. The project signed four penthouse units, three priced over $25 million, including one listed at $52 million, and another with an asking price of $49 million.

"Surpassing $1 billion in sales is an incredible milestone for One High Line," said Alex Witkoff, Co-CEO of Witkoff Group. "Buyers understand that One High Line is a once in a generation opportunity to own in West Chelsea and a unique masterpiece of residential distinction unlike any other residential project currently on the market. One High Line has redefined luxury living in New York City and continually surpasses market expectations."

Spanning a full city block in Manhattan, One High Line was designed by Danish architecture studio Bjarke Ingels Group and comprises two sculptural twisting travertine towers, with interiors in the 36-story West Tower designed by New York-based Gabellini Sheppard and in the 26-story East Tower by Paris-based Gilles & Boissier. Each of the 236 residences provide spectacular unobstructed views of the Hudson River and the New York City skyline and are positioned adjacent to High Line Park.

"The market is recognizing what we saw when we invested," said Jonah Sonnenborn, Senior Managing Director of Access Industries and head of Access Real Estate. "In One High Line, we saw the potential for an asset that would lead the market by offering residents the ultimate in New York luxury, with unparalleled amenities, views and location. One High Line blends our expertise in hospitality-driven residential development with cutting-edge architectural and design innovation that will be further enhanced with the opening of the Faena Hotel later this year. This sales milestone validates Access Real Estate's approach to investing permanent, flexible, and scalable capital in world-class, one-of-a-kind properties."

"One of only a handful of residential projects in New York City to surpass $1 billion in sales, One High Line has experienced remarkable buyer demand since Witkoff and Access Industries assumed ownership. The unprecedented speed at which One High Line passed $1 billion in sales underscores the market's readiness for a transformative, neighborhood-defining project of this scale and prestige," said Pamela Liebman, President and Chief Executive Officer at The Corcoran Group, the exclusive marketing and sales agent at One High Line. "When you bring together an exceptional team, a prime location, top-tier developers, world-class designers, and renowned brands, the results are truly extraordinary."

At One High Line, residents arrive home via a grand open-air private porte-cochère and lushly landscaped courtyard located in the center of the building, designed by Enzo Enea Architects. They will have access to 18,000 square feet of exclusive amenities, including state-of-the-art wellness offerings, including a 75-foot lap pool with cabanas, fitness studio with private training rooms, steam rooms, saunas, and a private treatment room. The recreational amenities include a glass-enclosed double-height bridge lounge, a golf simulator and virtual gaming studio, as well as private dining with a catering kitchen.

One High Line is also home to the luxury Faena Hotel, New York, opening later this year. Residents will enjoy access to its exclusive members club, the Faena Rose, and a 17,000 square-foot spa. Residents can also enjoy entry into Faena's ultimate nightlife atmosphere, The Living Room, an elevated setting with live entertainment, private dining, and outdoor terraces. Access to in-residence hotel services including dining, sommelier services, and housekeeping, will also be available.

Pricing for remaining residences starts at $2.13 million for a one-bedroom unit. For more information, please visit https://www.onehighlineresidences.com/ or contact the sales office at [email protected] or 917-819-7176.

Photo (credit: Evan Joseph): Here

