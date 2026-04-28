One Horizon Ignites Cultural Conversation with Jarlsberg® Campaign Featuring Adrian Grenier

Horizon Media Holdings' creative affiliate delivers a culturally driven campaign that blends nostalgia, participation, and product storytelling

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Horizon, the full-service creative affiliate of Horizon Media Holdings, today announced the launch of a new global campaign for Jarlsberg®, developed and executed end to end by the agency. The campaign blends culture, culinary nostalgia, and social participation, featuring actor and environmental advocate Adrian Grenier to reintroduce Jarlsberg as the gold standard for grilled cheese.

Rooted in a familiar and enduring food moment, the campaign taps into a widely recognized cultural reference, reinterpreted through a modern, brand-owned lens. By building on an association audiences already connect with comfort and taste, One Horizon created a platform that feels both intuitive and fresh.

"As marketers, our role is not to chase culture but to understand it and contribute to it," said Roberto Alcazar, EVP, Managing Partner and Creative Chair of One Horizon. "This campaign builds on a familiar moment and evolves it into something participatory and brand-owned, inviting audiences to engage, create, and share."

The campaign centers on a series of short-form films, including the hero spot "All These Years," where Grenier revisits the ritual of making the perfect grilled cheese. Each execution highlights Jarlsberg's signature meltability and sweet, nutty flavor, elevating the dish into a sensory experience designed for a social-first environment.

"Adrian is uniquely positioned to bring authenticity and a playful touch to a moment in food culture that resonates with so many," said Shibani Potnis, Chief Marketing Officer, Norseland Inc., the company behind Jarlsberg US. "Through One Horizon's marketing intelligence, we identified the ideal moment where smart creativity, cultural resonance, and the universal love of food intersect—showing how Jarlsberg is at the heart of some of life's most memorable stories."

To extend engagement, the campaign introduces a social activation inviting consumers to share their take on the perfect grilled cheese for a chance to win a 22-pound wheel of Jarlsberg, turning a classic into a participatory brand moment.

Developed by One Horizon, with talent negotiated by Talent Partnership Advisors, the campaign reflects a modern approach in which cultural intelligence, audience behavior and storytelling drive relevance and growth.

The campaign underscores One Horizon's ability to deliver integrated creative platforms that connect brands to culture with strategic precision and scale.

The campaign launches April 28. Assets are available here.

About One Horizon

One Horizon is a full-service advertising agency and a cornerstone of Horizon Media's innovative creative and content offerings. The agency's philosophy, centered on the "power of one," integrates the best of creative strategy, data-driven insights, and market intelligence to drive measurable, lasting results for brands. One Horizon's offerings include strategic planning, brand identity, communications planning, creative development, production, performance marketing, influencer marketing, account strategy, and analytics. Additional specialty services include Multicultural via 305 Worldwide, founded in 2019 by Horizon Media and the cultural icon and global superstar, Pitbull (Armando Christian Pérez) and designed to reinvent multicultural storytelling. For more information, visit weareonehorizon.com

About Norseland, Inc.

Norseland, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of TINE SA, Norway's largest cooperative of dairy farmers. With a diverse portfolio of brands, Norseland is committed to enriching life's special moments—both big and small—through its iconic cheese, Jarlsberg® , premium Norwegian specialties, and select partner brands. The company is dedicated to nurturing a thriving global food ecosystem, rooted in traditional recipes, ethical sourcing and the pursuit of wholesome goodness.

SOURCE Horizon Media