ONE HOUR HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING OF TEANECK KICKS OFF HOLIDAY SEASON WITH TWO LOCAL FUNDRAISERS

- Leading HVAC Service Provider Partners with Bergen's Promise and The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Now Through the End of December -

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Teaneck , a leading HVAC service provider in Bergen County, is kicking off its first holiday season in business by doing what they love best – giving back to the community they serve. Owned by experienced franchise operator Ahmad Koshul and managed by Aaron McCarroll, the new HVAC franchise is launching One Hour Cares, a program that seeks to connect with nonprofit organizations in the area whose values and missions align with that of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Teaneck. As their first series of fundraisers, the team is partnering with Bergen's Promise and the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Inc. (RBARI) now through the end of the year and giving customers the opportunity to get involved as well.

Bergen's Promise is a nonprofit that supports Bergen County families. They provide in-home, wraparound care management services for youth up to age 21 living with behavioral or substance abuse issues, and/or those living with developmental disabilities. As the organization prepares for their Annual Toy Drive, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Teaneck will be collecting monetary donations and toys during service calls. All donations will be used to support the toy drive and other health-related services provided to children in need.

In addition to the work with Bergen's Promise, Koshul, McCarroll and the team are partnering with the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Inc. RBARI is a local no-kill animal shelter dedicated to the rescue and care of homeless and abandoned animals in Northern Jersey. To support their efforts, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning technicians will be collecting items such as animal food, pet supplies, cleaning products and monetary contributions on service calls and are offering customers the option to schedule pick-ups to collect donation items.

"These fundraisers hold a special place in my heart and within our community. Our mission at One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning is not just about providing warmth and comfort through our HVAC services, but also spreading the warmth of compassion and support to our neighbors in need," said Ahmad Koshul, owner of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Teaneck. "We're in the season of giving and by joining hands with these incredible organizations, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us."

As a token of their appreciation, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Teaneck will provide complimentary HVAC diagnostic tests and a system safety inspection (valued at $105) to all homeowners who join them on their giveback efforts. For more information about these fundraisers, visit One Hour Cares: Bergen's Promise and One Hour Cares: RBARI.

One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Teaneck is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM with 24/7 emergency services available. For more information about One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning of Teaneck, call (201) 322-5488, visit https://www.onehourheatandair.com/teaneck/ or follow them on Facebook .

