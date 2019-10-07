ONE HUNDRED And Gobel Group Form Strategic Partnership In Healthcare Philanthropic Consulting

With the significant emphasis placed on patient experience and the importance of patient satisfaction scores, a partnership between ONE HUNDRED and Gobel Group will ensure an end-to-end solution is available creating a holistic patient journey connecting different components of the hospital ecosystem – from patients, to doctors and nurses, to donors and back around again.

"We are excited by this partnership with Gobel Group," said Brian Crimmins, Global Managing Partner of ONE HUNDRED. "Pairing the specialty and expertise of Gobel Group with the depth and breadth of experience of ONE HUNDRED, we will be the preeminent partner for leading healthcare institutions. I have been impressed by the team from Gobel Group and their track record of innovating to enhance fundraising results."

The innovative approach that Gobel Group has in healthcare has led to tremendous growth in recent years. In addition to raising hundreds of millions of dollars in grateful patient revenue with its step-by-step process, Gobel Group has trained over 10,000 philanthropy professionals on its Top Producer gift officer program and elevated the importance of philanthropy to more than 5,000 clinicians. The program demonstrates measurable results with clients seeing a 10:1 ROI. Currently Gobel Group, with Randall Hallett as President, is actively working with more than 200 healthcare clients around the world.

Inspired by its core belief that gratitude drives the decision to give, and that wealth drives the decision of how much to give, last year Gobel Group launched a new company led by Nathan Chappell called Futurus Group that is taking G2G ("Gratitude to Give") to market. G2G is the world's first patient screening algorithm that uses adaptive, machine learning technology to accurately predict which patients are most likely to be grateful for their experience and therefore to donate. This process dramatically increases the efficiency and effectiveness of philanthropy programs. G2G has been proven to produce four times as many donors as wealth screening. With a specific focus on further developing existing and emerging proprietary technologies, this will continue to disrupt healthcare philanthropy by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to help healthcare organizations increase philanthropic support.

"The success of our Grateful Patient Program has created opportunities to assist our clients in the areas of branding, communications and marketing and this partnership will extend the ways in which we can support our clients within our now extended family. Knowing we now have 3,200+ healthcare communications specialists in 55+ offices around the world to tap into will allow us to have a longer life cycle of servicing clients," stated Chad Gobel, Founder & CEO of Gobel Group & Futurus Group.

About Gobel Group

Gobel Group is the leading consulting firm working exclusively in healthcare philanthropy, and the experts in helping clients build meaningful partnerships with physicians and nurses to create a robust grateful patient program. Gobel's system can create clinician champions who identify the best prospects, introduce those prospects to you, and become involved in the philanthropic process. The result is more philanthropic revenue for your institution. Gobel has recently expanded its scope of services and now supports clients with strategic planning, campaign planning and management, data analytics, and board and volunteer leadership training, among other areas.

Gobel's team of 25 individuals includes seasoned healthcare development professionals and clinicians from the top medical centers in the nation, including Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Duke Medicine, and other leading philanthropy programs. Gobel's consultants have led programs that have raised hundreds of millions annually and directed billion-dollar campaigns. In eight years, Gobel Group has worked with over 315 hospitals across the nation and around the world.

More information on Gobel Group's services and career opportunities can be found at https://gobelgroup.com.

About ONE HUNDRED

ONE HUNDRED is comprised of the best and brightest agency partners from across Omnicom Group – providing efficient and impactful solutions – making our clients more successful than any other partner in the market. Our unparalleled expertise spans brand reputation, marketing and fundraising. We can do things most individual agencies and philanthropic organizations can only dream of. Campaigns for every medium. Cutting edge digital experiences for every device. The right message at the right time and place. We are experts at helping organizations re-align, re-focus, and re-discover the right way to mold public perception of a cause.

More information on ONE HUNDRED can be found at www.onehundredagency.com. ONE HUNDRED is part of the Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group.

About Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group

Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group aligns the growing demand for highly specialized consumer and retail marketing services with integrated solution teams consisting of the best talent to address clients' needs. OSMG provides global services that include: point-of-sale marketing and merchandise technology, field marketing and sales support, brand extension and representation; talent management; Purpose; and consulting and fundraising for non-profit organizations. Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group is part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC)

SOURCE ONE HUNDRED

Related Links

https://www.onehundredagency.com

