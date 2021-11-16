One hundredth Patient Enrolled in Clinical Trial of World's First 2-in-1 Anti-Diarrheal/Oral Rehydration Solution

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvara Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotech company pioneering a new modality of protein regulation, announced the enrollment of the one hundredth patient in a Phase II, randomized double blind clinical trial for infectious diarrhea at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR-B). The ICDDR-B is a world-renowned institution, long known for ground-breaking diarrheal disease research.

Stephen Gatto, Executive Chairman, discussed the significance: "Diarrheal disease is the second leading cause of death in children under five years old, and is responsible for killing around 525,000 children every year.1 In the past, severe dehydration and fluid loss were the main causes of diarrhea deaths. Now, other causes such as septic bacterial infections account for an increasing proportion of all diarrhea-associated deaths. Children who are malnourished or have impaired immunity due to malabsorption and gut-barrier defects are most at risk of life-threatening diarrhea, yet there have been only modest advancements in treatment methodologies over the last 40 years and virtually all of them begin with a glucose-based solution." Gatto explained that glucose based oral rehydration solutions (ORS), the current standard of care, has been shown to exacerbate diarrhea and, while effective at treating dehydration, does nothing to reduce the incidence or length of the diarrhea itself. "We believe VP-002 can become the first dual action anti-diarrheal/oral rehydration solution, which can address both the need for fluids as well as an ability to shorten the duration of the diarrhea itself." Nuvara's proprietary formula developed with Gastroenterologists may also provide protection against the chronic effects of diarrhea and malabsorption leading to improved health and wellness. "We can and need to do better for these kids," he continued. "This has a life-time impact on health…you can't go back in time and undo the damage."