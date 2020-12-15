One in 10 American Men Negatively Impacted by The Global Pandemic Contemplated Suicide This Year, According to New Research From Gotcha4Life

Over six in 10 (63 percent) of Americans have been negatively affected by the pandemic, both physically and mentally, higher than both the Australian population (57 percent) and people in the U.K. (59 percent). Young people are more likely than older generations to have been negatively impacted across all three countries and women more so than men.

Women in the United States have been particularly affected by an inability to see immediate family and loved ones (50 percent vs. 37 percent of men). They are also more likely to feel that everyone being at home for long hours has increased stress levels (36 percent vs. 23 percent of men).

Stress levels were similarly high across all three countries (44 percent U.S., 46 percent U.K., and 42 percent Australia), while those in the U.K. (23 percent) and Australia (22 percent) are slightly more likely than those in the U.S. (18 percent) to feel like they are struggling more to cope now.

Alarmingly, seven percent of Americans contemplated suicide due to COVID-19's impact on their mental wellbeing. However, this figure is slightly less than the one in 10 Australians and Brits.

Gotcha4Life encourages people to help combat mental health issues by simply being there for their friends…or, true to the organizations Aussie roots, their 'mates'. Now it is bringing its 'meaningful mateship' message to the U.S., seeking to build mental fitness in communities through increased social connection, emotional muscle, and resilience.

The survey was conducted by global researchers at YouGov on behalf of Gotcha4Life to help launch its 'Mind Your Mate' campaign. The initiative encourages people to connect on a deeper level with a mate and commit to 'Mind Your Mate Monday', a day to check in with each other, talk about problems openly and make sure the other is doing okay.

Gotcha4Life's ultimate vision is a world without suicides. Its founder, Australian television and radio personality Gus Worland, believes the key to this is actively looking after our minds.

"2020 has been an incredibly tough year for so many of us, therefore it is more crucial than ever to build mental fitness in ourselves and our loved ones. Think of it as the mind's equivalent of hitting the gym – if you don't work it out regularly you will not reap the benefits," said Worland.

Already firmly established in Australia, this campaign represents Gotcha4Life's first step in expanding its message into the U.S. and U.K. The goal is to build a global society where everyone has their go-to person they can genuinely open up to and rely on about anything.

"Whilst the term 'mate' is less common in the U.S., 'mateship' is something we should all have in our lives and we want to encourage everyone, wherever you live, to work on building strong friendships. We are creating a world where we can seek help when life gets challenging, where we can build open and honest relationships and feel comfortable expressing ourselves, no matter what," said Worland.

'Mind Your Mate' kicks off on December 21, the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and the longest in Australia. This serves as a metaphor for many people who are feeling that every day is the darkest or longest right now as we navigate the pandemic and head into the holidays where personal struggles, loneliness and depression will continue to be amplified.

To mark the campaign launch, Worland will host a special breakfast radio show airing on Triple M in Australia and accessed on digital in the U.S. (https://www.triplem.com.au/). It will feature celebrity friends around the world discussing their own mental fitness experiences and promoting the importance of being open about your mental fitness and actively looking after it.

How you can get involved in the 'Mind Your Mate' campaign:

Pledge to become a Gotcha4Life 'Mate' at www.gotcha4life.org

Commit to 'Mind Your Mate Monday' and check in with your Gotcha4Life Mate weekly to make sure they're doing okay

Participate in the #MindYourMate challenge using the AR filter on Gotcha4Life's Instagram page to initiate a conversation with a 'Mate'.

Donate to Gotcha4Life

In 2019 12 million American adults reported serious thoughts of suicide and 1.4 attempted it, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)1. Those numbers are likely to rise this year, with the National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine reporting a 65 percent increase in calls and emails since the pandemic began2.

Additional survey stats

General

Impact

Lack of contact with friends (45%) is the most significant negative impact, followed by inability to see immediate family and loved ones (44%) and feeling significantly more mental strain and stress now than before COVID-19 (43%)



Over 1-in-3 (34%) of those negatively impacted feel less fit now compared to before the pandemic, while 29% feel less healthy



1-in-10 feel their relationship with their partner is not as good as it was before the COVID-19, with 18-24 feeling this the most (20%)

Ways of coping

Keeping in more contact with family and friends (25%) was the most common way of helping cope with COVID-19, followed by trying to sort out finances (23%) and going out of home for exercise (19%) / taking up a hobby (19%)



13% have spoken to their doctor or counselor

Gender

Impact

Men are more worried about their jobs being insecure compared with women (18% vs. 11%)



Women are much more likely to have been impacted by inability to see immediate family and loved ones than males (50% vs. 37%)



Women are more likely to feel that everyone being at home for long hours has increased stress levels than males (36% vs. 23%)

Ways of coping

Women are more likely to have kept in more contact with family and friends than men (28% vs. 20%)



Women are more likely to have taken up a pastime than men (22% vs. 16%)

Age

Impact

18-34-year-olds are significantly more likely to feel more stressed generally (59%), followed by 35-54-year-olds (47%)



18-24-year-olds are much more likely to feel less able to cope (32%) versus 65+ (8%)



Over a quarter of 18-34-year-olds (26%) and 35-49-year-olds (26%) are struggling more to pay everyday bills



65+ are much more likely to have been impacted by inability to see immediate family and loved ones than 18-34-year-olds (50% vs. 37%)

Ways of coping

18-24-year-olds (29%) and 65+ (30%) are most likely to have kept in more contact with family and friends to help them cope with COVID-19, while 35-54-year-olds are most likely to have tried to sort out finances and cut un-necessary costs



Almost one third (31%) of 18-34-year-olds have looked for a new job

Survey Methodology

This study was conducted online in Australia , the United Kingdom and United States of America by YouGov

, the and by YouGov Fieldwork was conducted between 25 November – 1 December 2020

The sample in each country was nationally representative, and post-weighted by age, gender, and region to reflect the latest population estimates in each country

About Gotcha4Life

Gotcha4Life is a global mental fitness charity based in Australia, working to end suicide by delivering programs that build emotional muscle, create meaningful mateship and strengthen social connection in local communities.

Our vision is zero suicides, simple as that. We focus on prevention through connection because we are all stronger together. We team with expert partners to deliver presentations, workshops, and sustainable training programs to engage, educate and empower schools, sport clubs, workplaces, and community groups. We want everyone to have a Gotcha4Life Mate – a go-to person you can rely on and talk to about anything when times are tough, so no one has to worry alone. Gotcha4Life was established as a not-for-profit foundation by Australian media personality Gus Worland in 2017.

