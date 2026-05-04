One in Five Mothers Experience Mental Health Disorders During or After Pregnancy; Maternal Mental Health Month Champions Awareness, Support, and Healing for Every Mother

Free Help Is Available Via Postpartum Support International, No Diagnosis Required

PORTLAND, Ore., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Maternal Mental Health Month, and nonprofit Postpartum Support International (PSI) is working to encourage conversations and raise awareness of Perinatal Mental Health Disorders (PMHDs), which include postpartum depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, psychosis, and more. These conditions are common and treatable. Research shows:

One in five women experience depression or anxiety during the perinatal period. Each year, hundreds of thousands of parents suffer silently because they don’t know what they are experiencing is common and treatable.

PMH disorders affect 800,000 people a year, but only 25% of them receive treatment.

One in five women and at least one in 10 men experience depression or anxiety during the perinatal period, which includes pregnancy, post-loss, and 12 months postpartum.

Despite improvements in the understanding of these disorders, each year, hundreds of thousands of parents silently suffer because they don't know what they are experiencing is common and treatable, leading to embarrassment and shame.

May also brings World Maternal Mental Health Day (May 6), and Mother's Day (May 10), making it an ideal time to talk about and educate mothers and the people in their lives about PMH disorders. PMH disorders are the most frequent complications of childbearing. They are also ranked among the top underlying causes of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S.

"This May, take a moment to check in on the new moms in your life and ask how they're doing—really doing. If they need support, there are many ways to help, including connecting them with Postpartum Support International at Postpartum.net. The more we talk openly about perinatal mental health disorders—which can feel incredibly isolating—the more we can ensure no one has to navigate them alone," said Wendy Davis, PhD, PMH-C, president and CEO of Postpartum Support International. "After my son was born in 1994, I experienced postpartum depression and anxiety, and even as a mental health professional, I didn't recognize what I was going through."

While symptoms vary, PMHD's commonly make mothers feel alone and helpless. They may be paralyzed by anxiety and doubtful of their ability to parent, which can lead to feelings of regret and despondency at a time society dictates should be one of the happiest of their lives.

Moms and their partners should know that free support and care are available—no diagnosis is needed. Postpartum Support International offers peer support, coordination, comfort, and referrals to help families find the right resources both online and in their communities. Parents can call or text the PSI Helpline at 1-800-944-4773 (English) or 971-203-7773 (Spanish), or visit Postpartum.net. They can also download the Connect by PSI app (in English and Spanish) for easy, free access to support in the App Store or Google Play.

To boost awareness of perinatal mental health disorders and reduce stigma and shame, PSI encourages people to wear a blue dot pin or sticker to show they recognize and understand the struggles perinatal mental health disorders bring. The Blue Dot is the national symbol for maternal mental health survivorship, support, and solidarity. TheBlueDotProject is part of PSI, aiming to connect people with resources and support through the symbol, which is also included in PSI's logo.

PSI also has an online Perinatal Mental Health Provider Directory that lists trained providers and support groups, and operates a Perinatal Psychiatric Consultation Program, through which any medical provider can consult with an expert perinatal psychiatrist at no charge. PSI facilitates more than 50 free virtual support groups, including those for military families, LGBTQIA+ families, Spanish speakers, and more.

Ways to help a mother experiencing a perinatal mental health disorder:

Let her know that PSI's website (Postpartum.net) and helpline (1-800-944-4PPD) provide free access to support. Pull up the website, offer to make the call or send the text if she gives you permission and needs help doing it.

Tell her that she's doing a great job, even though she might not feel like it.

Tell her you can see that her baby is comforted by her and loves her.

Hug her and remind her that she is loved and valued by many, including her baby.

Provide a safe space for her to express her anxiety and fears.

Make sure she knows that it's clear she's trying her best, that you are proud of her, and that every new mom struggles even though it might not seem that way.

Don't ask her what you can do to help. Do it. Laundry, cooking or ordering takeout, and watching the baby so she can have time alone are all ways to provide support.

Make sure she knows PMHDs are common and temporary and that it is OK to ask for help.

About Postpartum Support International

Founded by a new mother in 1987 to increase awareness among public and professional communities about the emotional difficulties women can experience during and after pregnancy, Postpartum Support International (PSI) offers a wealth of resources for a wide range of needs, situations, and audiences to give families the strongest and healthiest start possible through support and community. PSI offers support, resources, best-practice training, and certification for healthcare professionals and volunteer coordinators nationwide and in more than 30 countries. PSI is committed to eliminating stigma and ensuring that compassionate, high-quality care and support are available to all families. Need help? Contact 1-800-944-4PPD (4773), visit Postpartum.net, or download the Connect by PSI app.

SOURCE Postpartum Support International