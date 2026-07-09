One in seven Nord Anglia students achieve elite 40+ point IB results

2,617 Nord Anglia students across 51 schools achieve outstanding IB Diploma results for 13th consecutive year

LONDON, 9 July 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced outstanding International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) results for its Class of 2026, with one in seven students celebrating 40+ points.

A 40+ IBDP score is widely regarded as an exceptional academic achievement, equivalent to 4 A* grades at A level. 2026's results also saw seven Nord Anglia schools' students achieve 'perfect 45' scores – the highest IBDP score possible.

As the world's largest provider of the IBDP, 2026 marked Nord Anglia's biggest IB cohort, with 2,617 students across 51 schools completing the programme in 2026.

Across the cohort, students achieved an average Diploma score of 34 points, outperforming the 2026 global average of 30.88 for the 13th consecutive year. 2026's results also saw over half (26) of Nord Anglia's IB schools further improve their average Diploma score year-on-year.

Amman Academy in Jordan was Nord Anglia's highest-performing IB school, with students achieving an average Diploma score of 39.5 points, placing it once again among the world's elite IB schools.

Perfect 45-point IB Diploma scores were achieved by students attending:

Dr Kate Erricker, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said:

"This year's results underline why high-quality teaching and academic excellence are at the heart of a Nord Anglia education. Our students continue to surpass all expectations, working harder every year and they leave our schools ready to embrace life at the world's top universities, and beyond. Behind our students' incredible achievements are our talented teachers whose dedication and encouragement sets them up for future success."

Global highlights from across Nord Anglia's IB schools include:

Middle East

China

Southeast Asia

India

Europe

The Americas

Pathways to the world's leading universities

Nord Anglia's Class of 2026 has received offers from many of the world's top-ranked universities, including:

...alongside many other leading institutions across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

The world's largest provider of the IBDP

Recognised by leading universities worldwide, the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) is designed for students aged 16–19 and develops academic excellence, critical thinking, and an international outlook.

Since 2021, Nord Anglia Education has been the world's largest provider of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.

Discover how a Nord Anglia education helps students achieve exceptional outcomes and thrive at leading universities. Find your nearest school and enquire today.

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About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 90 day and boarding schools in 37 countries, teaching nearly 100,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

SOURCE Nord Anglia