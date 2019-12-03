One in three American parents worry their children may suffer from infertility in the future*
New insurance policy from LifeSpring Insurance Services offers hope
Dec 03, 2019, 07:00 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-thirds of Americans (66%) say becoming a grandparent is an important milestone to them, while a third of parents (33%) worry their children may suffer from infertility in the future.* These are among the findings in recent surveys commissioned by LifeSpring Insurance Services and conducted online by The Harris Poll among over 2,000 U.S. adults age 18+, asking Americans about their attitudes toward issues connected to growing a family and dealing with infertility:
- A majority of Americans (66%) agree becoming a grandparent is an important milestone to them.* Adults ages 35-44 are more likely than their younger peers (age 18-34) and older peers (45+) to say becoming a grandparent is an important milestone to them (75% vs. 65% and 64%).
- 78% of parents say it's important to them that their children can have their own biological children one day.* 45% of parents of kids under 18 would be/would have been interested in a health insurance policy to protect their child(ren) or future children from future primary infertility.**
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8646251-lifespring-infertility-insurance/
Most Americans (84%) think treatments should be affordable for anyone who needs it*, and nearly 1 in 3 Americans (31%) would be/would have been interested in health insurance policy to protect their children or future children from future primary infertility.**
Two Austin-based insurance executives spent five years developing the country's first individual health policy exclusively insuring primary infertility treatments. Offered by LifeSpring Insurance Services, this Primary Infertility Assistance Policy (PIAP) is available in Texas.
"For one in eight couples, the path to parenthood has obstacles that seem like boulders – hard to move, impossible to go over, under or around," LifeSpring CEO Jason Muesse says. "We are removing the stressful financial barrier between tomorrow's young couples and their dreams of family."
LifeSpring Insurance Services is dedicated to changing how treatments for primary infertility are insured for the next generation. Its innovative early-life approach offers today's adults an opportunity to give the next generation hope and the financial resources to pursue it. Its unique, deferred benefit policy gives future generations facing primary infertility the financial resources to have their own biological children without the significant personal expense.
Survey Methods: Two surveys were conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of LifeSpring: *October 15 – 17, 2019 among 2,018 U.S. adults ages 18 and older among whom 1,172 are parents, and **September 19-23, 2019 among 2,076 U.S. adults ages 18 and older among whom 819 are parents of children 18 and under. These online surveys are not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, contact Laura Williams, 512.497.8035.
SOURCE LifeSpring Insurance Services
Share this article