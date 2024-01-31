One in Three People in the U.S. Now Receive Digital Services through OpenGov Software

State and local government cloud software company closes record-breaking year with larger national footprint and compounding momentum

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for U.S. cities, counties, special districts, and state agencies, closed another record-breaking year, achieving a 76 percent year-over-year (YoY) increase in gross new sales in Q4 2023. The company now serves over 1,800 state and local government agencies including Los Angeles , Baltimore , Seattle , Orlando, Fla. ; York, Pa. ; Plano, Texas , and many more.

In total, one in three Americans are now benefiting from OpenGov solutions used by their state and local governments. OpenGov's significant investments in product development and best-in-class professional services have driven high product adoption across its five suites. Over 48 million infrastructure assets across the country are now managed through Cartegraph Asset Management, a 36 percent YoY increase. Further, $1 million per workday passes through OpenGov Permitting & Licensing as residents develop homes and license businesses.

"OpenGov is experiencing incredible momentum right now, thanks to years of learning from mistakes, overinvesting in our software, and staying true to our mission to power more effective and accountable government," said Zac Bookman, CEO and co-founder of OpenGov. "Our customers see value with thousands of hours saved on repetitive tasks, hard cost savings achieved by consolidating older systems, and strengthened public trust through transparency. I've never felt more excitement across the company or in the market. OpenGov is committed to driving more innovation, growth, and customer value in 2024."

To continue to scale operations, OpenGov welcomed two key senior leaders in 2023: Jason Bibelheimer as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and Elise Cole as Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Bibelheimer brings more than 20 years of experience in human capital management, previously serving as CHRO of GreenDot Corporation and VP of HR Operations at Western Digital. Cole joins OpenGov from DataRobot where she served as Chief People and Administrative Officer, and prior to that was a Deputy General Counsel at Cisco and General Counsel of AppDynamics. OpenGov also elevated internal talent to senior leadership positions for customer-facing teams, including Claudia Arriaga, SVP, Customer Success and Support, and Eric DiProspero, SVP, Sales, both of whom have eight-year tenures supporting governments at OpenGov.

The company earned Stevie Awards for customer service and support for the third consecutive year, and the team received numerous culture awards, including Highest Rated Cloud Companies to Work For by Battery Ventures , Top Workplaces in the US , and Best Culture by Purpose Jobs . Earlier this month, OpenGov was named to The GovTech 100 for the eighth consecutive year. The company currently has over 75 open positions across departments and offices.

