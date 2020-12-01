One Inc Announces Strategic Expansion of Senior Executive Team

FOLSOM, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Inc, a leading digital payments platform for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce several additions to its executive team. The new appointments include Jig Patel as president and chief operations officer (COO), Paul Schmidt as chief financial officer (CFO), Kathy Tuite as chief marketing officer (CMO), and Kevin Ostrander as chief sales officer (CSO).

The C-suite expansion is the latest milestone in One Inc's growth trajectory and follows its August acquisition of Invenger and February recapitalization by Great Hill Partners. By leveraging a committed value-creation plan and 60-plus combined years of industry experience, the new senior executives at One Inc will help advance the company's product development, support over 160 current insurance customers, and drive sales outreach efforts to meet the increasing demand for seamless and high-quality digital payment solutions in the insurance industry.

"We're excited to add Jig, Paul, Kathy, and Kevin to the company's C-suite powerhouse," said Christopher Ewing, founder and CEO of One Inc. "Their collective experience and industry expertise are beyond impressive and will be an invaluable asset to One Inc as we continue to grow the company, enhance our purpose-built payments platform, and expand our customer base."

As president and COO, Patel will oversee all efforts to enhance and strengthen operational alignment and technology modernization, while driving business growth and innovation across the organization. Patel brings a wealth of insurance, payments, banking, and SaaS industry experience to the role, having previously served in senior executive positions at Fiserv, Wells Fargo, UMB, and IBM.

As CFO, Schmidt will provide leadership and oversight of all financial, accounting, and legal functions. Schmidt has deep roots in both finance and technology, having previously served as a division CFO at Microsoft and as CFO for a fintech startup, with extensive experience providing financial consulting services for multiple private equity and venture capital firms with a specialization in software and business services.

As CMO, Tuite will leverage her two decades of fintech leadership experience to drive success across multiple marketing channels, including digital marketing, demand generation and product positioning, with direct responsibility for strategic development, and revenue growth. Prior to joining One Inc, Tuite served as CMO for Rectangle Health, a leading healthcare payment processing company, and TSYS Merchant Solutions.

Ostrander is stepping into the CSO role after four years serving as EVP of sales at One Inc and will lead the company's go-to-market initiatives, with a focus on direct sales, partnerships, and overall customer success. Before joining One Inc, Ostrander spent a decade in sales leadership positions at high-growth SaaS companies, including Thunderhead and Kofax.

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through a frictionless payments experience. The One Inc platform provides insurance companies with a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. We focus only on one industry – insurance – which is why One Inc is quickly becoming the leading provider digital payments to the insurance industry. One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

SOURCE One Inc

Related Links

http://www.oneinc.com

